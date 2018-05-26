‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Shares Cute Photo Of Baby James Sleeping

Portwood posted a new pic of James and fans can't get enough.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is showing off her adorable newborn baby boy again. The MTV mom recently posted a cute photo of her baby boy, James, via her social media accounts, and fans can’t get over how sweet the little guy is.

According to a May 26 report by People Magazine, Amber Portwood can’t stop gushing over baby James. The Teen Mom OG star gave birth to her second child three weeks ago, and she’s obviously completely in love with the baby boy.

“Sweet little baby James fast asleep,” Portwood captioned the snapshot, which features her son lying with his mother on a blue blanket. In the picture, baby James is sleeping peacefully with his arms curled up next to his head. Teen Mom fans melted upon seeing the photo, and immediately began to tell Amber just how cute her newest addition is. Amber replied, “I know right!” fans, before revealing that she was one “happy momma.”

Amber Portwood and her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, welcomed little James back on May 8. He joined his big sister, Leah Shirley, whose father is Amber’s ex-fiance, Gary Shirley.

It seems that although Amber spent the majority of her pregnancy feeling sick to her stomach, she is happier than she’s ever been now that James has officially come into the world. Portwood is said to be loving life with her little family, and that both she and Andrew are thrilled to have the baby with them.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Amber Portwood had a bumpy road to get to her current happy state. She and her former fiance, Matt Baier, struggled for months with their relationship before finally deciding to head to WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp to work on their issues. It was there that Amber met her current boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and officially called off her engagement to Matt.

“In spite of all that she was just so happy to be starting over with a guy like Andrew, and now that the baby is here, they are over the moon.”

Many fans were shocked when Amber announced her pregnancy so soon after the start of her relationship with Andrew. However, the Teen Mom OG mom promised fans that she was happier than she had ever been in her life, and couldn’t wait to welcome her baby boy.

It seems that Amber Portwood didn’t lie. Sources claim that she’s thrilled with how her life is going, and having Leah and baby James with her every second she can is a huge part of that.