Jon Gosselin & Daughter Hannah Take A Road Trip, Post Videos Thanking Fans For Support

Jon Gosselin and his daughter, Hannah Gosselin, have been spending a ton of time together recently. The former reality TV dad and one of his daughters have been documenting their fun activities via Instagram, which includes a recent road trip to kick off the summer season.

According to a May 26 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Jon Gosselin and Hannah have been posting photos of themselves in the car, at Starbucks, enjoying ice cream, and playing with Hannah’s dwarf hamster named Taco.

Fans immediately began to flood the Instagram photos with comments in support of Jon Gosselin spending time with at least one of his children. Fans left comments about how happy Hannah looks to be with her father and praising Jon for staying “persistent” during his longtime ugly custody battles with ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.

On Friday, Jon Gosselin shared a video thanking all of the fans who had been leaving kind messages of support on his social media photos. He prefaced the video by writing a heartfelt thank you in the caption.

“Thank you to everyone for all the love and support this week!!! Hannah and I forgot to take a pic. She is doing her in video @itsmehjg check it out!!! Have awesome Holiday, Happy Memorial Day and let’s get summer started!!!! Thanks again!”

In the actual video clip, Jon Gosselin tells viewers that it means a lot to him to have love and support in his fatherhood journey and that if any of his followers don’t know the messy situation he’s in with Kate Gosselin, then they should learn about it. He also wished everyone a happy holiday weekend.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their love and support during this week. Obviously, you know the situation. If you don’t know the situation you should get together with a friend or anyone who understands the situation. But I want to say Happy Memorial Day, good luck to everyone and have a safe and happy weekend.”

Meanwhile, Hannah Gosselin shared her own video on her social media page. In Hannah’s clip she thanks her father for all of the fun they’ve been having over the past week, and also expressed her gratitude over all of the fan support the father/daughter duo have been getting in recent weeks.

“Hey daddy, I just wanted to say I had so much fun this week posting all the pictures. And I wanted to thank everyone for the love and support so go watch my dad’s video!”

Jon Gosselin has spoken out publicly in the past about not getting to see his children on a consistent basis. He has previously revealed that he hasn’t seen all eight of his children together in years and that he is still trying to work with Kate Gosselin for a better custody arrangement.