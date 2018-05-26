Khloe Kardashian Not Demanding $1 Million Engagement Ring From Tristan Thompson [Debunked]

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be back together following his shocking cheating scandal last month, but the rumors of them planning a September wedding are not true.

According to a May 26 report by Gossip Cop, the rumors that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are planning to get married this fall, and that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is demanding Tristan buy her a $1 million ring, originated from Woman’s Day in New Zealand.

The magazine reportedly claims that “Khloe’s getting hitched,” and that she is “willing to forgive and forget” Tristan’s recent cheating scandal. As many fans will remember, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

Sources claim that Khloe Kardashian has “made it clear” that she is expecting a huge diamond sparkler before the wedding, and that the last thing she wants is to be a single mother. An alleged insider told the magazine that Kardashian is expecting Thompson to propose very soon and that they have already planned a wedding for September 1 back in L.A.

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

However, American outlets such as People Magazine are reporting that while Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson haven’t ruled out marriage in the future, they are not considering tying the knot anytime soon following all the drama that has been taking place in their relationship.

“Khloe wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet. She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies,” the source told People.

E! Online has echoed that notion, reportedly that sources tell them that Khloe and Tristan have halted any and all talk about a future marriage. Meanwhile, Us Weekly claims that Kardashian and Thompson have been fighting like crazy over the past few weeks.

“Khloe and Tristan are fighting constantly. All the time. She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him. She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now.”

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has publicly spoken out about the cheating scandal, or their future following the drama. However, Khloe has been posting cryptic messages on social media that could hint at trouble in the relationship.