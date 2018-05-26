Khloe Kardashian Recalls The Time She Slapped Scott Disick In Hilarious Birthday Message

Khloe Kardashian took to social media on Saturday to wish her friend, Scott Disick, a very happy 35th birthday. During the tribute, Khloe also remembered a time when the pair weren’t so close, and she actually slapped him across the face.

According to a May 26 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian posted a series of Happy Birthday messages and photos to her Instagram story on Saturday in honor of Scott Disick’s special day. Kardashian, who has (almost) always shared a special friendship with Scott, who is the father of her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, posted multiple photos of herself with Disick to wish him the happiest of birthdays.

However, not all of the photos brought back great memories for Khloe and Scott. Kardashian posted a photo from the family’s reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which depicted a scene where Khloe and Scott got into a heated argument and Kardashian slapped Disick across the face.

“We came a long way @letthelordbewithou. Remember when I slapped you?” Khloe captioned the photo.

Relationship goals A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jul 26, 2016 at 10:44pm PDT

Many KUWTK fans surely remember the moment that things got intense between Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick. It happened when Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was pregnant with her and Scott’s oldest child, Mason, who is now 8-years-old. At the time, Kourtney and Scott had broken up but decided to get back together after learning that Kardashian was expecting their child. Khloe didn’t like the decision and believed that Scott had set the entire thing up.

“Just admit it. You were jealous of Kourtney. You thought she was going to leave you, so that’s why you knocked her up. You wanted to just keep her for 18 years and not let anyone else have her,” Khloe screamed at Scott before slapping him across the face with her bare hand.

Scott told Khloe that he wanted Kourtney “for an eternity,” not just for 18 years, which prompted the slap. Kourtney Kardashian was completely stunned by the fact that her sister had struck her boyfriend in the face, and told Khloe that she was “so disrespectful”, and had she had “totally” crossed the line with her actions.

Eight years later, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are good friends despite the fact that he and Kourtney Kardashian are no longer together. Disick is currently dating model Sofia Richie, and maintaining a co-parenting relationship with Kourtney in order to keep their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, as happy as possible.