Jim Ross Says Drew McIntyre Is A ‘Lay-Up’ For WWE Champion, And Talks Braun Strowman

Professional wrestling legend, commentator, and show host Jim Ross has named two WWE superstars as being major players in the company in the not too distant future. On a recent episode of The Jim Ross Report, the podcast host named WWE superstars Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman as top guys in the company’s future. “The Monster Among Men” being named is no surprise, as he is currently a top draw in the company. Given the accolades that Drew has earned throughout his career, him being named shouldn’t surprise fans either. But it’s the insight and predictions shared by Ross that makes this interesting.

Regarding Strowman, the wrestling commentator said that he will one day be the top star in the WWE. Jim Ross also said that he feels the organization shouldn’t angle him as the top superstar this year, but that they should give him a huge push in 2019. In a previous episode of the podcast, Ross remarked that he would be very pleased with Roman Reigns as a heel champion facing Braun Strowman as a babyface for the main event contest at WrestleMania 35.

The WWE has been angling Roman Reigns to become the new face of the company over the last several years, but with a huge negative reaction from the WWE universe, that hasn’t worked out thus far. As the Inquisitr recently reported, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin feels that a heel push for Roman Reigns is long overdue. If he were to become a heel in the future, given the fact that “The Monster Among Men” is over in a big way, the pair could make for a great main event.

Ive been a wrestler over half my life, spent a third in America and lived at more addresses than I can remember, but, there has always been one constant I could call home pic.twitter.com/tSmDJNlJ4r — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 17, 2018

But it was “The Chosen One” who Ross felt was a shoe-in as a future WWE champion. As Wrestling Inc. documented, the WWE legend commented on Drew McIntyre’s future on The Jim Ross Report.

“[Drew McIntyre] looks great, he sounds great, he’s in great condition, he’s just getting better and better. He’s a big-time player. I could see, very easily, Drew McIntyre being a Universal or WWE Champion down the road. Without a doubt. It’s a lay-up; trust me on this one.”

The Scottish professional wrestler is a former TNA champion, NXT champion, and WWE intercontinental champion, among many other titles. He is currently in a program working alongside Dolph Ziggler, and it seems the company is very impressed with him as of late. His imposing size paired with his great in-ring work is a winning combination, and it makes sense that the WWE would give this remarkable superstar a big push in the near future. They love their heel champions, and Drew McIntyre is definitely over as a villain in the WWE (a feat that seems harder and harder to accomplish in this era of smart fans and the internet).