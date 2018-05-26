Stacy Keibler Pregnant With Her Second Child, Shows Off Baby Bump In Tight Pink Dress

Former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler is pregnant. The baby is her second with husband, Jared Pobre.

Keibler showed off her growing baby bump in a form-fitting pink dress on Friday night, according to a Daily Mail report. The pair share a 3-year-old daughter, Ava Grace, who was born in August 2014.

According to Us Weekly, Keibler, 38 and Pobre, 43 wed in secret in March of 2014, and shortly before she began dating the businessman, the Dancing With The Stars Season 2 alum dated then confirmed bachelor, George Clooney.

In December 2014, Keibler revealed that she’d never considered marriage or motherhood seriously until she met her husband. She wrote on her lifestyle blog, “Until I started dating Jared, the idea of being married and having a family was never on my radar. I was just hoping that the right love would find me. But after a serendipitous reconnection with Jared, a friend who turned out to be my soulmate, we created a family together almost instantly,” she continued. “Talk about a serious change in my reality.”

She gave birth to Ava at home without an epidural. Since giving birth, Keibler has kept her online personality to a minimum. In fact, her last post on Instagram was in 2015, and it showed her reading to her daughter. However, that hasn’t stopped the paparazzi from following her and snapping shots when they can like the one of her baby bump last night.

In 2006, she placed third on Dancing With The Stars Season 2, but Stacy Keibler hasn’t reprised her role on the hit dancing reality TV show. For now, it appears that she’s focused on living her life as a mom and wife and enjoying her time somewhat out of the public eye as she raises her daughter and soon, her second child. There’s no word on if she has any type of appearances or projects in the works, but with baby number two on the way, it seems unlikely.

Unlike Keibler, Clooney, who also started a family shortly after their split, remained in the limelight.