R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Said She Got An Abortion Because She Didn’t Trust Him Around A Baby

She said she has no doubt that he's a pedophile and was concerned about his "affinity for young girls."

Lisa Van Allen, a former girlfriend of singer R. Kelly, says she was pregnant with his baby in 2000 but got an abortion because she was concerned about his “affinity for young girls.” She says that she met Kelly on the set of the video for “Home Alone” when she was 17-years-old. She appeared in his video for “I Wish” and performed a simulated sex act with the singer as part of his “Get Up On A Room” tour. She stated that they began having sex when she was 17 and that she knew her age. Their relationship lasted nine years. She testified against the star 10 years ago in a child pornography case and told the court that she had participated in a threesome with him then later learned that the other female was only 14-years-old and that she knew of him having sex with girls as young as 13-years-old. He sought out young girls and told them to call him Daddy. The prosecution in the child pornography case presented a video that they said showed him having sex with a 14-year-old. Kelly was acquitted on all charges. Allen says she has no doubt that he is a pedophile.

Legal problems for the 51-year-old singer have been many. Twenty-year-old Faith Rodgers recently claimed that she got herpes from Kelly who knew he had the virus but didn’t tell her before he slept with her. The Daily News reports that Rodgers claims that he assaulted her in a New York hotel room. She stated that she told Kelly that she didn’t want to have sex with him but that he told her to “turn around” anyway.

“I tell him it hurts. Mind you, he doesn’t say anything and I just turn back around, I’m just hoping this is going to be done with soon. … I’m not saying anything, and he’s talking and he’s saying really nasty things.”

R. Kelly's Manager Allegedly Threatening to Kill Alleged Sex Slave's Father https://t.co/ltM8VoU2ws — TMZ (@TMZ) May 26, 2018

News3 recently spoke with the parents of Jocelyn Savage who claim that “he’s treating them like a slave, a sex slave.” They say that their daughter met R. Kelly when she was 19-years-old and an aspiring singer. Kelly gave a note to his nephew to give to her during one of his concerts, and she met the singer backstage following the show.

The Savages say their daughter changed so much after meeting Kelly two-and-a-half years ago that they did an intervention that ended with them telling her to go back to her dorm but not to have any contact with the performer. A car arrived on campus to pick Jocelyn up once her parents left according to her friends, and they haven’t heard from her since then. They sent police to Kelly’s Atlanta mansion, where they had heard she was living, only to find no one there and the house cleared out. They believe she is now living with him in his hometown of Chicago.

R. Kelly denies all charges.