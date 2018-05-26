Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quote About Being ‘F—ed Up’ After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian has posted yet another cryptic quote via social media. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been posting very telling comments via her Instagram story for the past few weeks, and some fans believe that she is trying to send Tristan Thompson a message.

According to a May 26 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian posted a photo quote to her Instagram story on Saturday morning, and it seems that she may be hinting at the way she feels regarding her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s recent cheating scandal.

“You can be a good person, with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: ‘you got me f****d up’,” the quote reads.

As fans already know, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian last month when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True. While Kardashian has not officially spoken out about the cheating scandal, she has been dropping hints via quotes, cryptic tweets, and even telling fans she can’t believe the amount of fake news going around about the situation.

Since the cheating scandal broke, fans have been keeping a close eye on Khloe Kardashian. The new mom was expected to leave Tristan Thompson in Cleveland and return home to L.A. with her friends and family, but she shocked many by standing by her man in Ohio.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe was said to be torn about staying in Cleveland with Tristan, but eventually made the decision to give the relationship a second chance. However, she may now be regretting the decision. Sources tell Us Weekly Magazine that Kardashian and Thompson have been fighting non-stop since the cheating scandal and that Khloe has absolutely no trust in her cheating boyfriend. To make matters worse, none of her friends and family are supporting her at this time.

“Khloe and Tristan are fighting constantly. All the time. She doesn’t know how she’s going to rebuild trust in him. She knows her family and friends aren’t supporting him or her right now.”

While Khloe Kardashian has remained in Cleveland since the birth of baby True, insiders close to the situation say she’s beginning to look at the situation with clearer eyes, which could mean a move back to L.A. and/or a break up with Tristan Thompson in the near future.

“Khloé has been in a bubble in Cleveland. She’s been so focused on True. Now that time has passed, her eyes are starting to open up more and she’s looking at the situation differently.”

Many fans believe that Khloe Kardashian’s most recent Instagram post reveals just how much pain she is in following Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. Khloe supporters are now reaching out via social media to send their love to the reality star.