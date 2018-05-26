Khloe Kardashian Flies Her Colorist To Cleveland To Fix Her Roots

Khloe Kardashian is not ready to head back to L.A. just yet, so she’s bringing L.A. to her home in Cleveland. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she had her hair colorist fly from California to Ohio in order to touch up her “horrible” dark roots.

According to a May 26 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian can’t stand her dark roots and wants her blonde hair whipped back into shape following the birth of her baby daughter, True Thompson. Khloe revealed via social media that her hair colorist, Tracey Cunningham, had come all the way to Cleveland to help her out.

“Tracey Cunningham flew all the way from L.A. because look at these roots. Horrible. She’s here in Cleveland, like a real sweetie,” Khloe told fans via her Instagram story this week as she held up her outgrown dark roots.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian has a lot going on even though she has not returned to the hustle and bustle of L.A. The reality star is still adjusting to being a new mom and is trying to get her post-baby body back to its former glory by hitting the gym with her trainer between feedings. Kardashian also has a lot of personal issues to attend to.

As many fans already know, Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her when photos and video of him kissing and groping multiple other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe has been on the fence about the future of her relationship with Tristan but decided to stay in Cleveland in hopes of working things out with her cheating baby daddy. However, everything may not be going smoothly.

This week, Khloe Kardashian sent her sister Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West a gorgeous bouquet of flowers as a gift for their fourth wedding anniversary. Kim showed off the flowers via her Instagram story and even revealed the sweet message that Khloe had written on the card. “Love always wins,” Khloe wrote, signing the card Love, KoKo and True. Fans immediately noticed that Tristan Thompson’s name was not attached to the gift, and began to wonder if the relationship was fizzling out.

In addition to Khloe Kardashian’s root touch up, it seems that Kim Kardashian is also changing up her hairstyle. The mother-of-three took to social media this week to reveal that she had dyed her hair back to blonde in order to surprise Kanye West for their anniversary.