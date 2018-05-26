Hilaria Baldwin Flaunts Stunning Post-Baby Weight Loss A Week After Childbirth

Hilaria Baldwin, the gorgeous yoga-teacher wife of actor Alec Baldwin, is superhuman, as evidenced by her jaw-dropping weight loss just one week after giving birth to her fourth child.
Hilaria was photographed on May 24 looking skinny and stunning in a green flower dress that accentuated her yoga-toned legs and flat abs (photo below). Judging by sleek physique, it’s hard to believe that Baldwin gave birth to her fourth child on May 17.
During each of her four pregnancies, Hilaria followed a healthy, mostly vegan diet and exercised every day, alternating between yoga workouts, walking, running, body-sculpting, and light weightlifting.
Lost Baby Weight In Record Time
Hilaria’s rapid weight loss after each of her four pregnancies was helped dramatically by the fact that she ate well, worked out, and did not gain excessive amounts of weight while pregnant.
Baldwin chronicled her body changes on Instagram, saying she wants to share her experiences so other women realize that getting back in shape after childbirth takes work.
“My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self,” she wrote on Instagram. “We all come in different shapes, sizes, and health experiences…but given the right love and care, we can feel really good within our skin.”
Here’s a photo of Hilaria’s tiny stomach just 24 hours after she gave birth to son Romeo on May 17, 2018.
I always post a photo in this mirror in my hospital room within 24 hours after having my babies (except with Carmen…I was too much of a nervous first time mama ????). I wanted to hold off the other day out of respect for the school shooting. I took this photo, Friday, the morning after this new baby was born. My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self. You all came with me through my pregnancy…now it’s time to turn back into me. We all come in different shapes, sizes, and health experiences…but given the right love and care, we can feel really good within our skin. We just have to be patient and kind with our bodies. I’ll post my last two postpartum photos (Rafa and Leo) in my stories, so you can remember how we did this before. They are not glamorous, there is no filter, and I have a super sleepy face…but they are part of my real journey. I have so much respect and admiration for the human body…I hope that intention shines through and we can inspire each other to be healthier and happier. #wegotthis2018
Hilaria, who has given birth to her four children in rapid succession, lost the baby weight in record time after each pregnancy.
Baldwin said her weight loss secrets were a mostly vegan diet and daily exercise, which she said she does both to look good and to feel great, as the Inquisitr has reported. “I do some exercise every day,” she said.
I am having such a different summer than last year. These pics are taken roughly a year apart. We were waiting for #LeoAngel during these hot months in 2016. People will ask me all the time what my regimen is after having a baby. I'll tell you: it's nothing crazy. It's about balance and consistency. People who have dinner with me will be surprised that I will often order pasta and dessert. They judgingly assume that I eat lettuce and drink water only????. Definitely not. I have learned to become present to the act of eating, so I enjoy it the most, and don't eat more than is good for my body. I also will try to move daily and get in more intense (yet efficient) workouts 4-5 times a week. I basically treat my body with care and respect…this is why it goes back to close to what it was pre-babies (it will never be the same…and, as all parents know: well worth the sacrifice ❤️). I write about this in my book #thelivingclearlymethod (link in profile) I have dedicated myself to yoga and health because I have such tremendous respect for the human body. And I want to teach other people to feel good and be comfortable in their skin. I hold for everyone the belief that it is possible and very much attainable. If we don't have our health, we don't have much. Life is tremendous and we should live it to its fullest. Feeling good and strong is essential. It has nothing to do with looking a certain way. This is not vanity. This is cooking up a recipe of health. How you end up looking is a side effect of focusing on treating your body and soul well. Put in certain ingredients: working out, happiness, eating whole foods, sleeping, dedicating yourself to a purpose in life that you feel proud about, finding balance, dealing better with stress, perspective, love, kindness… I believe if we incorporate these ingredients into our lives on a regular basis, we find health and happiness. So: with all this rambling, I encourage you to think less about what you look like (so stressful), and focus on if you are putting healthy ingredients into your life…the food, the exercise, the right people, the right experiences…they all add up into your life story. And you are so worth it.
Other celebrity vegetarians include supermodel Christie Brinkley, who credits a mostly vegan diet, cardio exercise, and yoga workouts for her age-defying bikini body at 64.
Like Hilaria Baldwin, Christie is a longtime fitness fanatic who exercises daily. “I exercise because I want to have healthy joints,” Brinkley said. “Feeling good is looking good, and that can translate to an energy you exude.”
Christie does yoga regularly and likes cardio cycling workouts. Fitness experts say yoga builds lean muscle and aids weight loss by reducing stress.
Christie has said her top beauty secret (in addition to exercise) is a positive attitude.
“Attitude plays a huge part in how you feel,” Brinkley said. “Nothing looks better on you than happiness, and that’s in your own hands.”