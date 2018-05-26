‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie Standifer Quits Instagram Amid Ryan Edwards Divorce Rumors

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Standifer has officially left Instagram. Ryan Edwards’ wife quit the social media site as rumors of the couple’s rocky relationship began to heat up online.

According to a May 26 report by Pop Culture, Mackenzie Standifer has left Instagram and given her account, which boasts over 200K followers, to her friend, photographer Christan C. George, who is based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee. George told Standifer’s Teen Mom OG followers that she would be taking over the account, but does not reveal why Mackenzie had chosen to abandon her social media following.

“My name is Christan, and I am a celebrity photographer based out of Chattanooga Tennessee! You may have discovered, but this was once Mackenzie Edwards account. She is one of my clients turned friends! She offered me her account when she decided to delete it. While I already have a successful business with over 4200 followers @photochristanlcooper this was an opportunity for me to reach more people with my art and an absolute blessing from Jesus.”

Fans are now wondering if Mackenzie Standifer’s Instagram exit may have something to do with her husband Ryan Edwards. The couple has been rumored to be on the rocks ever since they got married in 2017. The Teen Mom OG dad has been dealing with a plethora of personal issues such as heroin addiction, legal woes, co-parenting issues with his baby mama Maci Bookout, and a rehab stay. Most recently, Maci was granted a restraining order against Ryan after he allegedly threatened her and her husband, Taylor McKinney.

Now, Mackenzie Standifer is seemingly M.I.A. Standifer, who is expecting a baby boy with Ryan Edwards this fall, has been keeping relatively quiet in the months following her pregnancy announcement. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ryan’s father, Larry Edwards, recently spoke out about Edwards’ restraining order, his relationship with son Bentley, and his new little bundle of joy.

“Ryan really missed Bentley. He hasn’t seen him, not yet,” the Teen Mom OG grandpa revealed. However, he did say that he and his wife, Jen Edwards, have had some time with Bentley since the restraining order was put in place.

“It’s been sporadic, but we have been with Bentley on a couple of weekends. Ryan has to leave the house at the time. [Maci has] given us the opportunity to see him.”

Meanwhile, Larry says that Ryan Edwards is doing “fantastic” following his rehab stay and a recent arrest for his prior heroin-related charges. The Teen Mom OG star is said to be “very excited” about the upcoming birth of his second son. “Ryan is very excited that it’s a boy,” Larry stated. However, he admitted that he and his wife were hoping for a baby girl this time around. “We wanted a little girl because we don’t have a little girl!”

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards have yet to speak out on the divorce rumors, although Teen Mom OG cameras are likely rolling on any and all drama happening between the couple at the moment.