Kim Kardashian Says North West Is Her Best Friend In Sweet Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian posted an adorable photo of herself with her eldest child, daughter North West, 4, this week. The mother and daughter looked happy as they laid side by side in bed together.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian posted the photo to her Instagram account. In the picture, both Kim and North are wearing white sleeveless shirts, and Kardashian captioned the sweet snapshot “My bestie,” revealing that North is her best friend.

While it seems that many people, fans included, would love to be Kim Kardashian’s best friend, the role is already filled. Kim and North look like two peas in a pod in the cute photograph. However, Kardashian has two other children as well, son Saint, 2, and baby girl Chicago, 4 months, who were not pictured in the post.

In addition, Kim Kardashian has always maintained that her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are her best friends. She’s also spoken out in the past about her own mother, Kris Jenner, being her best friend. So, it seems that Kim is all about spending time with her large family and creating lasting bonds that go beyond blood.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently called her big sister Kim her “angel,” revealing that it has been Kim who has been a guide for her throughout her pregnancy and her first weeks of motherhood. Khloe revealed that she trusts Kim’s opinion and judgment on nearly everything mommy-related. The sisters have also both spoken publicly about how much their parenting styles match up, admitting that they are very “similar.”

“Kim uses the same [crib], and I trust the products she loves. She was my angel during pregnancy and has been so helpful and encouraging. We’re similar moms and have been two peas in a pod lately,” Khloe Kardashian stated in a recent blog post.

Kim Kardashian has also gushed over Khloe, saying that they have really been vibing lately and that her younger sister is such a “good mom.”

“She’s seen how I raise my kids, we vibe,” Kim Kardashian said, adding that Khloe is “such a good new mom.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently celebrated four years of marriage together. The couple both took to their social media accounts to gush over one another, and Kim thanked her husband for inspiring her on a daily basis and giving her such a beautiful family, which includes her best friend, North West.