RHOP’s Monique Samuels Explains Near-Fistfight With Co-Star Robyn Dixon

Monique Samuels, star of the Real Housewives of Potomac, allayed fan concerns that she got into a fistfight with co-star Robyn Dixon on her blog, where she wrote, “she’s not worth losing everything I’ve built.”

Last week’s episode of RHOP left off with Samuels and Dixon shouting at each other in the middle of the street over Robyn’s accusations that Monique had been driving drunk when she crashed her car weeks before.

‘She’s Not Worth It’

Samuels, a health and fitness fanatic, repeatedly denied the unsubstantiated allegations, but Robyn and her co-star Ashley Darby continued to spread the rumor. On her May 23 Bravo TV blog, Monique explained why things got so heated that she threatened to choke Robyn with her umbrella (video below).

“When I had the clash with Robyn, it really came out of nowhere,” Monique recounted. “She kept making smart side remarks and it totally p*ssed me off. The situation I wanted to address was with Ashley, but I did point out the fact that Robyn and her “fake concern” also fueled this whole “blame-it-on-the-alcohol” movement.”

Samuels revealed that things never got physical because Robyn is not worth ruining her reputation over. Samuels, who’s also the wealthiest of the Real Housewives of Potomac, also underscored that she’s not willing to risk her finances over a personal beef. Monique’s husband is NFL great Chris Samuels, a former offensive tackle for the Washington Redskins.

“I was so upset that I totally lost my cool and it took everything in me not to lose it,” Monique said. “Even through my anger, I still had to think like a businesswoman. She’s not worth losing everything I’ve built.”

The argument stemmed from rumors that Samuels’ Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Ashley Darby started weeks before when she told the cast that Monique drank four martinis with lunch in the hours before she crashed her Bentley into a tree.

Samuels suffered minor whiplash from the accident, but no one else was hurt. The mom of two said she had been sleep-deprived for weeks preceding the accident and she simply fell asleep at the wheel. But the accident fueled innuendo from her RHOP castmates that Monique has a drinking problem and is a drunk driver.

“I’ve never abused any substances in my life,” Monique said. “I don’t handle my problems that way. Ashley needs to stop placing her own issues onto other people. She did it to Robyn Dixon last year and now she’s doing it to me.”

Allegations that someone is an alcoholic and a drunk driver are very serious, almost on par with the scandal that erupted last season on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, when Porsha Williams falsely accused co-star Kandi Burruss and her husband of wanting to drug and date-rape her.

Porsha later admitted that was a lie, and apologized to Kandi, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Longtime RHOA castmate Phaedra Parks was fired from the show for starting the rumor in the first place. That lie cost Phaedra $1.3 million (her RHOA salary) and the massive platform the show gave her for years.