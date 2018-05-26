Former ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Winsor Harmon Arrested Again

What is going on with the former B&B star?

Former The Bold and the Beautiful star Winsor Harmon (ex-Thorne Forrester) found himself under arrest again for being drunk in public.

According to a TMZ report, this time, police found the soap star sleeping one off in his SUV earlier this month in the San Fernando Valley. Police found Harmon asleep in the back seat of the SUV, which had a flat tire. He awoke, disoriented surrounded by beer cans.

When he exited the vehicle, police determined he couldn’t properly care for himself or get himself to a safe location, so they placed him under arrest and issued in a citation. Later, they released him from jail.

Earlier this year, the soap star found himself arrested for being drunk in public after allegedly urinating in broad daylight at a park. That time, police once again found him in an SUV, but he wasn’t wearing any pants.

Late last year, The Bold and the Beautiful shocked fans and Winsor Harmon himself when executives decided to recast the role of Thorne Forrester with former General Hospital soap star Ingo Rademacher, according to a TV Insider report.

'B&B' Star Winsor Harmon Arrested Again for Drunk in Public https://t.co/Y9ykvRZbxP — TMZ (@TMZ) May 26, 2018

Harmon had portrayed Thorne on B&B since 1996. In 2010, Harmon went off contract with the show to recurring appearance as the storylines dictated. Shortly after the surprising announcement, Harmon explained that the move came as a surprise. He told Soap Opera Digest, “It shocked me…. I was told there was a storyline coming and then [a month later], I got the call from him that he was going to recast the role. So yeah, it was a bit of a shocker.”

Despite the unexpected nature of losing the role he’d held for so long, Harmon didn’t appear upset last fall when the news hit. He said, “When I look at my life, I’m blessed. God gave me something very special. The majority of people don’t get the opportunity to achieve what I’ve achieved in my life. I spent 21 years on the No. 1 show in the world. I’m a part of history, and I have to be grateful for that. I can’t sit here and say that I’m angry.”

This incident was Harmon’s second arrest for being drunk in public in less than a year. While he has not spoken publically about an alcohol problem, the arrests speak for themselves. Combined with suddenly losing his job on The Bold and the Beautiful last fall, he’s not having a great time of things right now.