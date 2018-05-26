Khloe Kardashian And True Thompson Send Kim And Kanye An Anniversary Gift Without Tristan’s Name Attached

As speculation runs wild about her relationship, Khloe Kardashian sent happy anniversary wishes to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West from herself and True, but it looks like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star left off Tristan Thompson’s name.

Things don’t look good for the new parents, according to a People report. Kim Kardashian shared a video of the beautiful bouquet of roses that Khloe and True sent in honor of Kim and Kanye’s fourth wedding anniversary. In black and white, Tristan’s name was glaringly absent.

In the video, Kim asked, “How cute is my sister Khloe sending me flowers on our anniversary?”

Of course, the conspicuously absent name could be because Tristan and Kim are in the outs since Kim publically spoke out about Tristan’s cheating on Khloe on Ellen. Right before Khloe gave birth to True, details and photos of Tristan’s cheating ways made headlines, and that certainly put a damper on what should’ve been the happiest time of Khloe’s life.

During her appearance on Ellen, Kim used some strong language to describe how she felt when she said, “Poor Khloe. Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up. We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

Khloe and True stayed in Cleveland, and Tristan and Khloe even went out on dates together in between Tristan’s NBA playoff games. Because of that, fans felt the couple wanted to work things out, according to a Cosmopolitan report. With such a significant blow, Khloe and Tristan’s relationship is on shaky ground.

Khloe’s been working out with her trainer Joel Bouraïma, aka Coach Joe, since four weeks postpartum to regain her health and physical fitness after giving birth. The Inquistr reported that Khloe wants her revenge body to ensure that her beau remains faithful, but there’s only so much she can do.

With her family’s anger over what happened along with her own, it looks like Khloe is having a rough time letting go of the cheating and moving forward with the relationship. Of course, only been about six weeks since she learned about it, and these things take time and work. Plus, she’s also learning how to be a mom to True and enjoying bonding with her little girl. It’s a lot to experience in such a short time.