‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of May 28: Wedding Cancelled, Wyatt Blasts Bill Back, Steffy Falls

The drama peaks on the Bold and the Beautiful during the final May sweeps week when Bill's evil plot is exposed.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 28 through June 1, reveal the fallout after Wyatt (Darin Brooks) confession. B&B fans will remember that Wyatt could no longer keep quiet and told Liam (Scott Clifton) the truth about Bill (Don Diamont). He finally came clean with the news that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and their father only had a one-night stand and they never continued their affair. He told Liam that Bill had manipulated him into believing that he and Steffy were still seeing each other so that Liam would leave his wife. The news left Liam reeling, as per Inquisitr.

Monday, May 28

On Friday’s cliffhanger episode, Wyatt halted the wedding and told Liam that he needs to speak to him. This left the bride-to-be in a state of panic. In Monday’s promo video, Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), “And what could Wyatt possibly have to say to him?” and begins to panic. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Liam will later pull her aside and fill her in on Bill’s treachery. This is the last thing that Hope expected on her wedding day, and the news will leave her stunned.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week. Wyatt gives back as good as he gets when Bill takes back everything he’s previously offered. Steffy and Hope square off. An angry and intense Liam confronts Bill. Ridge pleads with Liam to reunite with Steffy. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/jzHCPUQ6R9 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 26, 2018

At first, Liam won’t quite understand what Wyatt means when he says everything was a lie. He emphatically tells Liam, “Dad wanted me to believe that there was something going on with Steffy, but there wasn’t. It was a lie,” while an incredulous Liam shakes his head.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will also tell Katie (Heather Tom), “I think Bill is maneuvering. He wants everyone to think that he’s having an affair with Steffy.”

Tuesday, May 29

Hope and Liam will have a heart-to-heart as they reflect on the impact that Bill’s lies have had on the decisions that they have made. In fact, Liam told Ridge on Friday that if it had not been for the fact that Wyatt had witnessed the affair, he would not be marrying Hope. The two will make a shocking decision as far as their wedding is concerned, and Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that it seems as if they won’t tie the knot that day.

Elsewhere, Bill issues Justin (Aaron D. Spears) with yet another set of orders. However, Justin refuses to do his boss’s bidding this time. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, tease that he won’t know what to do since Justin always complies with his wishes.

Wednesday, May 30

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 28, promise that Bill will rip into Wyatt for his disloyalty. He takes back everything that he promised his son. However, Wyatt gives back as good as he gets and stands up to his tyrannical father.

Even though they both now know the truth about Bill’s plot, Steffy and Hope will still faceoff. Steffy will tell her stepsister that the only reason that she is with Liam is because of Bill’s scheme.

Justin reminds an annoyed Bill that Wyatt has the power to thwart his plans…with the truth. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/RKIXj0eiFS #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ITaf46zwG0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 25, 2018

Thursday, May 31

The time has come for father and son to come face-to-face. Liam’s rage will have no bounds when he confronts his father. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will tell his father that he is delusional and that he has an obsession with Steffy.

In typical Bill fashion, he runs to Steffy. However, she won’t even want to see her ex-father-in-law and throws him out of the cliff house. In her vehemence to get him out, she trips and falls while heavily pregnant.

Friday, June 1

Brooke urges Hope to marry Liam as soon as possible, but her spouse has other ideas. Ridge approaches Liam and once again suggests that he makes up with Steffy.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the fall leads to a pregnancy crisis. Steffy goes into premature labor. Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) tries to save mom and baby’s lives.