Blac Chyna Says Kardashians Threatened To Leave E! Network Unless ‘Rob & Chyna’ Was Dropped

The legal battle between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family continues to wade on, as Chyna has come forth with some new information regarding her ongoing lawsuits against the Kardashians. According to People, Chyna is now reporting that in regards to her show with former boyfriend Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, being canceled after just one season, Chyna is now accusing the Kardashian family of conspiring to cancel her show.

Chyna has been in an ongoing legal battle against the Kardashian family for quite some time over her show’s cancellation and has not wavered in her claim that they are the reason behind the show being canceled. Now, according to TMZ who has obtained new legal filings, the 30-year-old mother of two is coming forth with fresh claims that the family is not only the cause of the cancellation but that the Kardashians threatened to pull their show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, from E! if the network did not cancel Chyna’s show with Rob.

People is also reporting that Chyna goes on to claim that the first season of her reality show outperformed the family’s show’s ratings and that Rob & Chyna was in the midst of filming its second season when the plug was pulled and it was abruptly canceled.

Frazer Harrison / /Getty Images for Cosmopolitan

According to TMZ, Chyna also claims that a “key meeting” between the Kardashian family and E! executives took place in January 2017 which led to the show’s cancellation and she is alleging that the Kardashians are “falsely” accusing her of physically abusing her ex, Rob, which-as they claim, is the real reason the show was cancelled. In the new filing, she is asking for a trail of paperwork that she believes will prove her accusations to be true.

Chyna’s recent filing is the latest in the large web of legal drama she’s been going through with the Kardashian family. Prior to this, court documents filed in Los Angeles were obtained by The Blast, and show that on April 30, Chyna defended her initial complaint against the Kardashian-Jenner family and that she alleges that she’s owed money from Kylie Jenner’s spin-off show, Life of Kylie.

Back in December, attorneys for Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and, Rob all filed a “demurrer” which challenged the basis of Chyna’s lawsuit against them and asked a judge to dismiss the cases. In the December filings, the attorneys allege that Chyna herself was the one who prevented the show from filming after she obtained a domestic violence restraining order against Rob in July, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. As a result of the order, Rob was prevented from contacting Chyna “either directly or indirectly, in any way” and required him to stay away from her, her home and place of work. The April 30 filing by Chyna asserted that any evidentiary determination is premature and that she has pleaded sufficient facts to move the case forward.

Neither the Kardashian family or a representative from E! network has yet to respond to Chyna’s new filings as of late. Despite the legal battles between Chyna and the Kardashians, both she and Rob continue to co-parent their 1-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.