NBA Rumors: Kevin Love May Not Play For Cleveland Cavaliers In Game 7

Kevin Love may not be able to play in Game 7 for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. the Celtics.

Kevin Love has been a key piece for the Cleveland Cavaliers during their postseason run. He has come through with some big games and has been a key veteran presence for the Cavs. Without him on the roster, it is likely that Cleveland would have been knocked out in their first round series against the Indiana Pacers.

Now, the Cavaliers are heading into a winner-take-all Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland survived elimination in Game 6 with a dominant performance, but Love suffered a concussion after a hard blow to the head. His status for Game 7 is in question and he might end up missing the game.

According to a report shared by Bleacher Report, Love said himself that his status is up in the air.

Cleveland would be in a world of hurt without their second-best player on the court. Love is a perfect No. 2 scorer alongside LeBron James and is one of the Cavaliers’ best shooters. His ability to play in the post has come in handy for the Cavaliers at times as well.

Throughout the 17 postseason games that Love has played so far this year, he has averaged 13.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Those numbers are not what the Cavaliers have come to expect from their star power forward, but James and company still have complete faith that he is capable of getting himself back on track.

James put together a masterful performance to keep the Cavaliers alive in the series in Game 6. He scored 46 points and also chipped in 11 rebounds and nine assists. Those numbers show how dominant James is capable of being, but the Cavaliers cannot expect a repeat performance in Game 7 against a strong Boston defense.

Kevin Love is headed to the locker room after a collision with Jayson Tatum. pic.twitter.com/OcbZp5WNrE — ESPN (@espn) May 26, 2018

Having Love on the court always gives the Cavaliers the potential of a 20 or 30-point performance. That is exactly the kind of threat that they will need to overcome the Celtics. Obviously, with James anything is possible, but having Love would make things much easier for Cleveland.

Game 7 will be on Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. You can tune into the game on ESPN. If Love is unable to go, this game is going to feature a lot of James with help needed from players like Kyle Korver, J.R. Smith, and George Hill.

Expect to hear more news about Love in the near future. Cleveland will do everything they can to get their star forward back on the court, but concussions aren’t something that goes away with ease in such a short period of time.