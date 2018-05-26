Reese Witherspoon Wows In Tiny Striped Bikini

42-year-old Reese is showing off her incredible bikini body in an ode to Elle Woods.

Reese Witherspoon is proving that age is most definitely just a number as she stepped out this week in a tiny striped bikini. Daily Mail published candid photos of the stunning Big Little Lies actress proudly showing off her bikini body during a recent vacation, where she put her toned legs and stomach on full display.

The candid photos published by the site show the actress soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on May 26 while wearing a pretty patriotic red, white, and blue striped bikini top with matching bottoms as she relaxed by the pool on a sun lounger.

The star then accessorized her gorgeous bikini look with a white sunhat and several gold bracelets as she enjoyed her well-earned vacation south of the border with her husband of seven years, Jim Toth.

The site reported that Reese’s choice in bikini appeared to be a nod to her Legally Blonde character Elle Woods, as the striped set is available from MatchesFashion.com who described the two-piece as being “the Elle ribbed bikini top” and the “Elle ribbed bikini briefs” from the designer swimwear brand Solid & Striped.

Witherspoon’s Mexican vacation bikini choice retails for $104 for the top and another $104 for the matching bottoms.

Reese Witherspoon flashes underboob while wearing skimpy striped bikini https://t.co/QR5yDs5kyl — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 26, 2018

The mom of three – who’s currently working on Season two of HBO’s Big Little Lies, which she stars in and co-produces – is no stranger to a bikini either, particularly ones that pay homage to her Legally Blonde character.

Back in 2016, Entertainment Tonight reported that Reese wowed fans on Instagram as she slipped back into the infamous pink sparkly bikini she wore in the 2001 film that sees Elle head to Harvard law school.

Proving that she still looked as stunning as ever in the two-piece bikini a whopping 15 years after she first wore the swimwear in the movie, Witherspoon celebrated the big anniversary by sharing a photo of herself floating around the pool in the sparkly costume with string bottoms.

Showing off her seriously toned body in the snap, Reese captioned the pool photo with a quote from the fan-favorite movie, writing one of Elle’s classic lines, “‘I’m able to recall hundreds of important details at the drop of a hat’ #LegallyBlonde15.”

Witherspoon’s latest bikini pictures come as she’s focusing on a new project, as she announced earlier this month that she’s been working on her first book.

Today reported that the actress – who also has her own clothing line called Draper James – has penned her first release titled Whiskey in a Teacup that will give readers tips on entertaining, food recipes, family wisdom, as well as a number of different beauty tips.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Reese also confirmed the news of her new venture on Twitter, where she told her followers that she was “so excited” about her new book project.

“Y’all, I’m so excited… My new book, #WhiskeyInATeaCup, is out Sept 18th!” Reese tweeted on the social media site on April 30.

“It’s all about my secrets to southern living – how I entertain, cook, decorate & even how do my hair,” Witherspoon then added of the book, before teasing, “Yup, it’s got my special hot roller technique in it!.”