WWE News: ‘Raw’ Memorial Day Preview, Rollins To Defend Title And Final Women’s ‘MITB’ Entrant To Be Decided

WWE tends to hold back when it comes to Raw landing on holidays, and aside from two matches, the card for this coming Memorial Day looks to be the typical holiday show. Money in the Bank is less than a month away, and the WWE has been slowly building the pay-per-view over the last few weeks on Raw and SmackDown Live. WWE recently released a preview for Monday’s event, and it features two booked matches, and one of them is guaranteed to affect Money in the Bank.

“The Kingslayer” Seth Rollins will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against “The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal. Last week on Raw, Rollins and Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens and Mahal. After the match, Jinder attacked the former Shield members with a steel chair. Because of that, a clean finish looks doubtful for this match, and outside interference from either Owens or Reigns is expected (especially since Mahal is feuding with Roman).

Seven WWE women superstars are set to wrestle in a gauntlet match to become the final entrant in the Money in the Bank ladder match, and all seven wrestlers previously had MITB qualifier contests. WWE.com describes the MITB qualifier gauntlet match and what we can expect.

“The match will start with two Superstars in the ring, and a new Superstar will enter the bout whenever a competitor is defeated. The winner will be the last woman standing after all seven Superstars have entered the fray. With all three members of The Riott Squad in this match, plus warring former best friends Bayley and Sasha Banks, sparks are sure to fly. But don’t count out the veteran tenacity of Mickie James or the powerhouse offense of Dana Brooke.”

The WWE also hints that Nia Jax may have a strong reply for Ronda Rousey (“The Baddest Woman on the Planet” threatened to rip Jax’s arm off at Money in the Bank last week on Raw), but they did not confirm if we can expect to see Rousey on the show. It may be safe to assume that she won’t be on the televised broadcast because the WWE has always mentioned her specifically if she is expected to appear (though this could change within the next couple of days).

Braun Strowman headlined last week’s Raw against Finn Balor in a match that many fans and pundits praised. Strowman was also mentioned in the preview, but it was very vague, and it didn’t hint at any opponents for “The Monster Among Men.” And Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley are also expected to have another confrontation, though much of the WWE universe already seems tired of this very odd angle.

WWE Raw airs on the USA Network on Monday at 8 p.m. EST.