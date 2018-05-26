’13 Reasons Why’ Katherine Langford Bids Emotional Farewell To Hannah Baker

If Netflix renews for a Season 3, it is unlikely Katherine Langford will return.

Warning: May contain spoilers for 13 Reasons Why Season 2.

“Hannah, I love you… and I let you go.”

Those were the beautiful words Clay (played by Dylan Minnette) used to say goodbye to Hannah Baker at the end of 13 Reasons Why Season 2. Following Clay’s beautiful – and emotional farewell – he watched as Hannah walked into the “white light.” Finally, at peace.

Even though Katherine Langford’s character committed suicide at the end of Season 1, Hannah Baker was a regular in Season 2. Katherine’s lived on in Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why through a combination of flashbacks filling gaps in Season 1 and as a ghost haunting Clay.

While most who have had the pleasure of binging through Season 1 and Season 2 of the Netflix Original yearn for the series to be renewed for a Season 3. And, the second season certainly ended on a cliffhanger with a lot of story left to tell. Fans of 13 Reasons Why have to accept the fact that Langford’s role as Hannah Baker will eventually come to an end.

Given the emotional farewell Clay, Hannah’s parents, and her fellow students gave to Langford’s character at the end of Season 2 in combination with the very emotional farewell to Hannah that the 13 Reasons Why showrunner posted on Instagram, it seems unlikely that Hannah would return for a third season.

While most who follow Katherine and the Netflix Original series know, this was the first job the young actress ever had. In her lengthy post on Instagram, Langford talked about how grateful she was to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah’s story. Langford was even more grateful when she was asked to return for a second season.

“This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact – whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art. There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

Katherine also thanked everyone involved in the creation of 13 Reasons Why for filling her life with love and light. She also teased her fans with the fact that this Netflix Original series was just the beginning of her Hollywood career.

According to Daily Mail, the actress is currently in the process of shooting a movie called Spontaneous. Katherine plays the role of a girl named Mara Carlyle whose world turns upside down when her fellow classmates start exploding, literally.