‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, May 25: Liam Reels Upon Finding Out Steffy & Bill’s Affair Was A Li

Wyatt finally comes clean and stops "Lope's" wedding.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, May 25 states that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) chose his brother’s wedding day to finally come clean. Wyatt’s conscience had been gnawing at him and as the wedding progressed he realized that he needed to tell Liam (Scott Clifton) the truth, despite Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill’s (Don Diamont) warnings. Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s wedding day became a day of reckoning instead of a day of joy, and that a lot of heartache could have been spared if Wyatt had come forward earlier.

The wedding starts with Hope walking down the aisle. The couple looks radiant as Maya (Karla Mosley) and Rick (Jacob Young) do the readings and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) talks about how beautiful her daughter looks. Wyatt also makes a speech and talks about his brother’s honesty and how he has now come to admire him because he always does the right thing. The Bold and the Beautiful recap, via Soap Central, indicates that there was an uneasy silence as he says that he should do the same but then covers it up when he says that Hope and Liam should regard their love as a constant that they could always rely on.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), who is officiating the ceremony, turns to Hope and Liam to start the vows. However, he realizes that he has forgotten the obligatory objection phrase. He then asked the congregants if there was anybody who objected to the wedding to “Speak now, or forever hold your peace.” Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, May 25 states that the moment becomes too much for Wyatt turns speak to his brother, according to She Knows Soaps. Flashes of the recent past flits through Wyatt’s mind and he comes to a decision that Liam needs to know the truth before tying the knot.

Wyatt leans in and tells Liam that he needs to speak to him now. Liam is furious that Wyatt halted the ceremony and paces up and down. Wyatt tells Liam that what he has to say couldn’t wait until after the ceremony and tells him that it’s about Bill and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Liam cannot believe that Wyatt would bring up his ex-wife and father at his wedding and marches to the door. Just then, Wyatt blurts out that it had all been a lie.

Bold and the Beautiful recap indicates that the truth comes tumbling out. Wyatt confesses that Steffy had slept with Bill once and they had not continued their affair. He tells his brother that Bill had staged the scene in his office to trick him and to make him believe that there was something going on. Wyatt blames Bill for manipulating him to break Steffy and Liam up. He reiterates that it was a lie. Liam reels in shock.