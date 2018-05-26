Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Are Not On The Verge Of A Split, Despite Tabloid Report [Debunked]

Celebrity rumor watchdog says that Stormi Webster's parents aren't ready to break up just yet.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are on the verge of a big breakup. At least that’s according to an article published by Radar Online which claims that the new parents are going through lots of turmoil now that there’s a baby in the picture. According to Radar, Jenner and Scott are at odds because Kylie feels that Travis is trying to control her life. She allegedly feels smothered by her baby’s father, an alleged source told the gossip site. The “insider” goes on to say that the “Butterfly” rapper “doesn’t give her any freedom,” and that he lays down the law when it comes to what she wears.

But celebrity news fact-checking website, Gossip Cop, says that the story is fake. As Gossip Cop notes, the notion that Travis Scott tries to control Kylie Jenner does not stand up to scrutiny. As they point out, Kylie Jenner was in San Francisco recently and Travis did not accompany her. Jenner traveled to the city to attend a pop-up shop for her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics. She was also seen in Malibu by herself as well. So, based on that evidence, it doesn’t look like her boyfriend has a stranglehold on her daily movements.

Also photo evidence of them together also seems to decry the claims that they are on the verge of a breakup. Recent Instagram photos show them in each other’s arms in the Turks and Caicos. Furthermore, at The Met Gala recently, Travis kissed Kylie’s cheek on the red carpet and there didn’t seem to be any visible signs of strife between them.

As Cosmopolitan Magazine notes, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly been dating since April 2017, when they were spotted hanging out at a Coachella party. At the time, a source told People Magazine that the relationship was not “serious” and that Kylie was trying to make former on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tyga, jealous. But later that month, Kylie and Travis were seen at a basketball game together looking like a bonafide celebrity couple, as they were holding hands and “cuddling up” next to each other. Fast forward to May and the two of them were seen wearing matching graphic tee shirts at The Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. They also became more open with their PDA as Travis wrapped an arm around her shoulders and held her hand, in photos published by E! News.

Now they’re parents and if Gossip Cop’s fact-checking is accurate, they plan to raise their daughter together for the time being.