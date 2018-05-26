Best Reality Shows That Are Still On TV

Some of the longest-running reality shows are approaching the 20-year mark--with no end in sight.

Dancing With the Stars just wrapped its 26th season. Survivor has just been renewed for Seasons 37 and 38. Like it or not, reality TV is here to stay. And although certain shows have overstayed their welcome (sorry, The Real World), there’s no end in sight for some key reality TV.

Big Brother (2000 to present)

Currently in its 20th season, the Julie Chen-led CBS reality show is bigger than ever thanks to a boost from a first-ever celebrity-themed season. Chenbot has come a long way since her early days as the host of the CBS reality show, which boasts the catchphrase “Expect the Unexpected.” And while the comps are sometimes mind-numbing, the drama outweighs the dull parts—especially for viewers who watch the live feeds. Fans return each season to see familiar faves like Zingbot, Otev, and those dang double evictions as one winner takes home a $500,000 grand prize.

American Idol (2000-2016, 2018)

Technically, American Idol ended its original run in 2016 after 15 seasons. But the “reboot” came so soon after, it was more like a short hiatus to facilitate a network switch. With host Ryan Seacrest and resident light dimmer Kieran back once again, it was as if Idol never left. And sorry, The Voice, but this is the only TV talent competition that has produced megastars like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2010-present)

With so many Housewives to choose from, it’s hard to pick a favorite. But the wealthy Beverly Hills brood stands out, if for nothing else but Lisa Vanderpump. Yes, Vanderpump rules here and on her spinoff show. And with familiar favorites like Kyle Richards coupled with those Camille cameos, it’s easy to reconcile the rotating lineup that has changed up the Bravo reality show for the past few seasons. RHOBH wins bonus points for introducing us to the White Party.

The Bachelorette (2003-present)

So many seasons, so few marriages. But The Bachelorette is still our favorite ABC dating show. While there have been multiple questionable Bachelor stars (Juan Pablo, Jason Mesnick, Brad Womack, and yes, Arie, we’re looking at you), every single Bachelorette has been super sweet and sincere—and there for the right reasons. Now, who’s ready to see Becca Kufrin do this damn thing?

The Amazing Race (2001-present)

Out of all of the CBS reality competitions—and there are many— The Amazing Race is the winner. The action-packed global trek is never boring, and the cast list always includes a few fun surprises. (Up next: A rumored Survivor/Big Brother cast). Now in its 31st season, The Amazing Race has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program 10 out of 14 times since the award’s inception in 2003.