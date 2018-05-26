NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder Could Reunite With Coach Mike Budenholzer In Milwaukee, Per ‘Soaring Down South’

According to Chris Guest of Fansided's 'Soaring Down South,' the Atlanta Hawks may consider trading Dennis Schroder to the Milwaukee Bucks for Eric Bledsoe and the No. 17 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

After a decade of being a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks decided to undergo a full-scale rebuild in the 2017-18 NBA season. One of the players who is noticeably disappointed with the Hawks’ decision is Dennis Schroder. In a press conference in Germany (h/t NBC Sports), the 24-year-old point guard hinted at his plan to demand a trade from the Hawks in the upcoming offseason and expressed his intention to join a team that is “going in the right direction.”

One of his ideal landing spots is the Milwaukee Bucks where he could reunite with Coach Mike Budenholzer. The Bucks hired Budenholzer to bring back the winning culture in Milwaukee, and with their goal to reach a higher level next season, it makes sense for the team to trade for a player who is familiar with his system. Chris Guest of Fansided’s Soaring Down South suggested a deal that would enable Budenholzer to reunite with his starting point guard in Atlanta – Dennis Schroder.

In the proposed trade deal, the Hawks will be sending Schroder to the Bucks for Eric Bledsoe and the No. 17 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The deal works on the ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine. If the trade proceeds, it will help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“Many Bucks fans were rather peeved with Bledsoe’s up-and-down (mostly down) performance in the playoffs this postseason, as well as his irrational disdain for Terry Rozier – who got the best of him in their matchup during the first round. Bledsoe would be a theoretical defensive upgrade for the Hawks, and Schröder would similarly improve Milwaukee on the offensive end.”

Dennis Schroder is a better scorer than Eric Bledsoe. In 67 games last season, he averaged 19.4 points, and 6.2 assists while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. With the presence of Budenholzer in Milwaukee, he won’t have a hard-making adjustment on his new team. He is only 24 which fits well with the timeline of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is considered the face of the Bucks’ franchise. In order to strengthen their chance of competing for the title next season, the Bucks should consider targeting superstars who will be available via trade or in the free agency market.

Meanwhile, for Atlanta, the No. 17 pick could help them speed up the rebuilding process, and with only one season left on Bledsoe’s contract, the Hawks will be having the salary cap flexibility to chase their target free agents in the summer of 2019.