WWE News: Unexpected Superstar Steps Up And Issues Challenge For Brock Lesnar’s Universal Title

The 'Bruiserweight' is prepared to challenge one of the top heavyweights in WWE history.

Brock Lesnar is inching awfully close to breaking CM Punk’s championship record, and it certainly seems as if he’s going to do it since he’s not even scheduled for a match anytime soon. While the part-time WWE superstar has held the Universal Championship for a long time, there is no shortage of challengers looking to step up and face off against him. Now, the second-longest reigning champion in WWE has decided that Lesnar’s title is what he should go after next.

Pete Dunne is only 24-years-old, but he has been training to be a professional wrestler for half of his life. Yes, he began training at the young age of 12, and he has the distinct honor of being the second WWE United Kingdom Champion in the history of the company, and he holds the longest reign for that title.

The man nicknamed the “Bruiserweight” has made a true name for himself in professional wrestling, NXT, and WWE. He even has a stable with Tyler Bate and Trent Seven which is called British Strong Style, and they’re extremely popular with fans around the world.

Despite all that he has accomplished, Dunne wants even more. With his long title reign with the WWE U.K. Championship currently coming in second, he’s prepared to do the unthinkable and go after Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship.

WWE

As of May 24, 2018, Brock Lesnar’s title reign with the Universal Championship stood at 416 days, which is not overly short of CM Punk’s 434-day record. On that date, Dunne’s title reign stood at 368 days and as reported by Cageside Seats, he wasn’t overly thrilled with being in second place.

Both men are more than 150 days ahead of the next longest title holder in AJ Styles, but Dunne wants to be at the top of the list.

Gonna have to win the @WWE Universal title pic.twitter.com/0eu09sqESS — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) May 24, 2018

Yes, Pete Dunne has sort of thrown out a challenge to Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

Of course, this is something that will likely never ever happen, but it sure is fun to think about. Wrestling fans around the world would honestly love to see this as it would not only be a fresh match-up, but the hits and violence would be absolutely brutal.

Right now, Pete Dunne is preparing to face off against whichever superstar wins the upcoming WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament. Brock Lesnar? Well, there are not currently any known plans for him at all as he’s missing in action yet again. The two very long title reigns are the best in the company right now and a bout between the two superstars would be a dream match, but it’s hard to believe it will ever take place.