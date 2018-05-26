Nicki Minaj Is Not Dating Eminem Despite Social Media Speculation [Debunked]

Celebrity rumor watchdog, 'Gossip Cop,' reports that there's no romance between Slim Shady and the 'Barbie Tingz' rapper.

Nicki Minaj set tongues ablaze today when she seemed to imply that she was currently dating Eminem. The rumor stems from a post Minaj made of her lip syncing to her verse on “Big Bank,” a song that also features YG, Two Chainz, and Big Sean. At one point during the verse, Nicki Minaj raps “Told ’em I met Slim Shady, bag the Em. Once he go black, he’ll be back again.” In the comments, one of her fans asked Nicki if she was dating Eminem and Minaj answered “yes.”

But according to celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop, Nicki was just joking when she made the comment. Gossip Cop reports that they spoke to a “confidante” of Minaj who confirmed that the entire thing was just fun and games for The Queens rapper. The “news” sent the tabloids into a tizzy. Hollywood Life published multiple articles on the story with headlines like, “Nicki Minaj & Eminem Caught Talking About A Wedding As Dating Rumors Start Heating Up” and “Nas Laughs At Eminem Dating Nicki Minaj Rumor: He Can’t Handle That Woman.” TMZ followed suit and published an article with the headline, “Nicki Minaj: ‘Yes’ I’m dating Eminem.”

Both rappers played into the fan speculation, Gossip Cop reports. “Girl, you know it’s true,” Eminem wrote in the comments. To which Nicki responded, “Babe, I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding. Yikes. I’ll talk to you when I get home.” But the celebrity news fact checker confirms that the two were just having a little fun.

With that being said, Nicki Minaj has a history of dating iconic male rappers. Her last public relationship was with Nas. The pair reportedly started dating in June 2017 but broke up in January 2018 amid rumors that she was pregnant with his child. The alleged reason for the split was that Nas and Nicki found that living in separate cities was too difficult for their relationship, TMZ reported at the time of the breakup. Nicki also previously dated Meek Mill. She was in a romantic relationship with the Philly-born rapper for two years.

It looks like Nicki Minaj, real name Onika Maraj, is currently focused on her career. She has an album coming out this year and, as Billboard reports, she’s pushed back the release date from June to August. Nicki’s new body of work will be called Queen and she’s already released two singles to promote it, “Chun-Li,” and “Barbie Tingz.” During a recent Instagram Live session, Minaj revealed that the album’s new release date is August 1o and that she wants to “do things differently” to promote these new songs like invite some of her fans into a studio session.