‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe Returns To Salem, Blows Up Thrady Reunion

When Chloe returns to Salem and finds that Theresa is alive, she immediately knows that she was abandoned. Spoilers suggest that she doesn't keep this fact to herself.

After Theresa, Brady’s “great love” and mother of his child, abruptly left Salem, time went on and he eventually found himself falling head over heels in love with her sister Eve. Over time, true love began to blossom and with it, Brady’s heart became entwined with Eve’s.

Brady and Eve’s relationship began as a cruel trick that was orchestrated by Victor. In previous episodes of Days of Our Lives, Brady (Eric Martsolf) duped Eve (Kassie DePaiva) into falling for him in an effort to regain the rights to Titan’s sister company, Basic Black. In a case of fake it until you make it, Brady’s feelings eventually became genuine.

Unbeknownst to Brady, and Days viewers alike, Theresa left Brady and their son Tate in order to save their lives. She has been held against her will in Mexico by a dangerous drug lord. When Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) was kidnapped by a man named Miguel earlier this month, Theresa’s story was revealed. Unfortunately, Theresa’s return to Salem has come at a price.

Chloe and Theresa were, for a time, being held by the same man, Mateo. When Theresa was caught attempting to take her captor down, her own life was at stake. Notorious villain Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) found Theresa in Mateo’s office and bartered for her freedom. Of course, returning her to Victor was all for his own benefit.

In the latest #DAYS, Xander brings Theresa back to Salem.https://t.co/70zOJaxlvq pic.twitter.com/YIQWF9x8Yo — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 19, 2018

Days of Our Lives viewers have witnessed Brady wrestle with his feelings for both of the Donovan sisters. The reality of what Theresa has done for him is weighing on Brady’s mind; however, his love for Eve is still heavy in his heart.

Brady has recently expressed his confusion to Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) who suggests he think things through but warns him not to take too long. At the end of the May 25 episode of Days, Brady tells both Eve and Theresa that he has made a decision as to which relationship he plans on pursuing. Both women are waiting patiently to hear what he has to say.

Will Brady choose Eve or Theresa? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/YBAulcQOwv — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 25, 2018

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that, due to the fact that they have a child together, Brady will initially choose to reconnect with Theresa. That is until another character drops an information bomb that threatens to “blow Theresa out of the water.” SheKnows Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that before Brady can give his official answer, “he’s thrown a curveball.”

There is a great likelihood that Chloe will be able to get free from Mateo’s grasps. It has been rumored that Chloe uses the knife she obtained from Miguel to actually kill Mateo, however, that remains to be seen. Chloe returns to Salem and sees Theresa alive. She will immediately know that she was abandoned and she will not be happy with Theresa.

New post (Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Shocking Secrets Derail 'Thrady' Reunion – Brady Washes His Hands of Crushed Theresa) has been published on FlawlessDaBarber – https://t.co/AeFO0UZaOq pic.twitter.com/Y61CqMRYIe — FLAWLESS (@flawlessdabarbr) May 25, 2018

Spoilers for next weeks Days of Our Lives tease that when Brady hears Theresa left Chloe in Mexico and failed to disclose that, as well as other important information, he will ultimately wash his hands of her. It remains to be seen whether or not there is anything at all Theresa can say or do to save their relationship now.