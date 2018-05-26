‘RHONY’ Luann de Lesseps Gets Plea Deal After Charges Of ‘Resisting An Officer With Violence’ While Drunk

The reality TV star was originally charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor. Her plea deal is reported to get that reduced to two misdemeanors.

Luann de Lesseps of Real Housewives of New York did not appear at her hearing on Friday because she has reportedly taken a plea deal. On December 24 last year, the reality television star was arrested for disorderly conduct at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach. In January, she was charged with a total of five crimes, four felonies, and a misdemeanor. In July, she will go to court for a plea conference regarding two misdemeanors and a felony – disorderly intoxication, trespassing, and resisting arrest. It’s expected that the felony count of resisting arrest will be dropped as part of the plea deal.

De Lesseps talked about the December incident on The Dr. Oz Show recently and said that it all began when she and a girlfriend split a bottle of rose over lunch. While at the lunch, she was spotted by some fans who bought her more rose. She continued by saying that she believed it was possible she had been drugged because she doesn’t remember anything that happened once she got to the hotel.

Officer Robert Mastrangelo was the officer on the scene at the hotel. He described arriving at Room 407 in response to a call from security guard Carlos Lopez. The guard said that de Lesseps and a man had broken into a guest’s room and crawled into their bed. They refused to leave. By the time Mastrangelo arrived, the man had disappeared, but Luann’s friend Julie Marie Olson had arrived. The officer’s report indicated that both women smelled of alcohol, were slurring their speech, and seemed to be very drunk. Olson left at the officer’s request, but de Lesseps locked herself in the bathroom.

Eventually, another officer got the bathroom door only to be pushed by Luann who then slammed the door in his face. She resisted as she was put in handcuffs and managed to remove the handcuffs once she was in the police car. She tried to escape, was cuffed again, and yelled at the officer as she was put into the car, “I’m going to f***ing kill you” while kicking the car door. Daily Mail reports that she continued the statement on the way to the police station.

De Lessep’s plea deal gets her out of what could have been very serious consequences for her behavior. Battery of a law officer is a felony that’s punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Disorderly intoxication is a misdemeanor that’s punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $50 fine. Resisting arrest with violence is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Us Weekly reports that they spoke with Luann after a video of her behavior became public. She said that she wasn’t proud of her behavior, but that she felt she was dealing with it appropriately.

“It’s never pretty to watch yourself in a place that’s not good. But guess what? I look at myself and I get that opportunity to reflect. Not many people get to do that… When you can’t react properly in front of a police officer, then you’ve got a problem. And I did something about it… I’m grateful for it.”

De Lesseps voluntarily checked herself into rehab in January.