WWE News: ‘WrestleMania 35’ Could Be The Longest WWE Event In History

All WWE events are about to take up more of your time, but next year's biggest may be the longest ever.

It is clearly evident that WWE is riding high after striking that monster deal for SmackDown Live to move to Fox next year, and there are lots of changes being made. Big changes are coming to all pay-per-views as each monthly event is set to become longer and the “Big Four” being even longer in length each year. Now, it appears as if WrestleMania 35 taking place in 2019 could actually end up being the longest wrestling event in the company’s history.

WWE has usually kept pay-per-view events around three hours with some running to be four hours at times. In the last few years, some of the bigger events have jumped up to be four-and-a-half to five hours, but next year’s WrestleMania is prepared to crush all of that and give fans more wrestling than ever in one night.

Wrestling Observer, by way of Ringside News, is reporting that WrestleMania 35 is likely going to end sometime around midnight Eastern. They are not even concerned with trying to get the PPV over by 11 p.m. Eastern and have no issues going over the time into the next day.

With a start time of 7 p.m. Eastern for the actual main card and a kickoff show beginning at 5 p.m. or possibly 4:30 p.m., there could be close to eight hours of WrestleMania 35 action.

WWE

Looking at the entire WrestleMania weekend, that’s a whole lot of wrestling for just a few days in one place.

On top of the main pay-per-view on Sunday, there will also be the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and NXT Takeover. After Sunday’s big event, there will be Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live following it to kick off the new year of wrestling and start things somewhat fresh.

An event like WrestleMania 35 is huge for superstars as it is a big pay day for them and they can get a lot of royalties from home releases and repeated viewings. Making the event as long as WWE is planning on making it would ensure that almost everyone would have a chance at being on the card and receiving ample time.

Wrestling Inc. reported that the new four-hour window for most monthly PPVs and five-hour window for the “Big Four” has been confirmed. SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and Royal Rumble will all clock in around five hours but WrestleMania 35 is apparently going to obliterate that window.

Monday Night Raw is already at three hours each week and there is speculation that SmackDown Live will move to three hours sometime in the next year or two. Monthly pay-per-views are heading to four hours while a few are going to average five. Now, the news is that WWE is going to have WrestleMania 35 top out at approximately eight hours and that would easily make it the longest event in their history.