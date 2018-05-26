Watch Real Madrid Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: UEFA Champions League Final, Start Time, How To Watch Online

Real Madrid go for their record third straight title of the Champions League era, but they must get by the highest-scoring team in the tournament's history in Liverpool.

Real Madrid play for their third consecutive UEFA Champions League title — which would be a record in the Champions League era — but to win it, they must get past Liverpool, the team that scored more goals than any team ever to play in the Europe’s elite tournament, as the UEFA Champions League Final will live stream from 70,000-seat Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday.

Liverpool scored a stunning 46 goals with 10 of them coming from Premier League scoring champion Mo Salah, the major reason the Reds who finished fourth on the domestic table will play in their first Champions League Final in 11 years.

But Liverpool remains the most successful English team on the European stage, with five continent-wide championships. But only one of those came in the Champions League era, which began in 1992, when Liverpool defeated AC Milan in 2004. The English side returned to the Champions League Final three years later, but fell to Milan in that title match.

Liverpool enters this contest tipped as underdogs by the oddsmakers, which seems unsurprising given that they are facing the reigning, back-to-back European champions — a club that has a record 12 European championships in their trophy case.

To find out how to watch alive stream of the Real Madrid vs. Liverpool 2018 UEFA Champions League Final, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the biggest game of the year in European soccer is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, May 26. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 11:45 a.m. Pacific.

While Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has a chance to win his fifth UEFA Champions League title, more than any other single player since 1992, Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp is battling a personal curse. Klopp has been on the losing end of his last five championship final matches in all tournaments. But Klopp says his side enters the game with full confidence in their ability to send the defending champs home on the losing side.

“Experience is very important and I’m pretty sure a second before the game Madrid will be more confident than us. But it doesn’t matter because the game doesn’t stop there, it only starts,” Klopp said. “They’ve not played us and we are Liverpool — not only a good football team, but we have in our DNA to go for big things.”

Watch a “by the numbers” preview of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool 2018 UEFA Champions League Final in the video below.

To watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. Liverpool FC UEFA Champions League Final match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go at this link. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the spectacular Real Madrid vs. Liverpool UEFA Champions League Final showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV at this link, YouTube TV at this link, or DirecTV Now, which can be accessed by clicking here. All three of the “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees — but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Real Madrid vs. Liverpool match live stream at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. Liverpool match will be carried by BT Sport, and may be accessed inside the U.K. only, at this link.