Gabrielle Union Dons Lime Bathing Suit On Romantic Getaway With Dwyane Wade

The actress is on a sun-soaked vacation to the French Riviera, a surprise trip from her husband.

Gabrielle Union looks fine in lime.

The actress showed off her toned body on a recent trip to the French Riviera with husband Dwyane Wade, earning plenty of attention for her 45-year-old physique as she wore a lime one-piece swimsuit. The Daily Mail caught up with the actress on the trip, publishing photos of the couple exploring the rocky beach near their resort.

“Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade appeared to still be completely besotted with one another as they put on a cosy display on Friday,” the report noted. “The couple posed for playful selfies while Gabrielle slung her arms around her husband’s neck in a show of affection, as they sunned themselves on a beach in the South of France.”

Gabrielle Union’s trip to the French Riviera has turned up plenty of fodder for swimwear fans. Before she was pictured in a lime swimsuit, the actress shared some pictures showing off a white fringe bikini. As People magazine noted, Dwyane Wade surprised his wife with the sun-soaked vacation, staying at the Four Seasons hotel and taking in the beaches.

It seems that the Miami Heat star is making the most of this longer-than-expected summer break. The Heat were bounced in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers, giving Wade some time to heal his ailing body. In the final weeks of the NBA season, he missed time with a hamstring injury and then another wrist injury. He now appears to be taking in the warm, healing waters of the South of France.

The lavish trip came just a few weeks after Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade moved into a new $6 million mansion in Sherman Oaks, California. As Variety reported, the couple picked up a “neo-Mediterranean villa” on a hillside with a view of the valley. The estate is at the end of a semi-private lane and sits on three-quarters of an acre. The house has more than 8,600 square feet in total, with five bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

Gabrielle Union puts on a sizzling display as she packs on the PDA with husband Dwyane Wade in the South of France https://t.co/6SSVjqSX2S — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 25, 2018

The new house is an upgrade from their former house, which was a mere 5,400 square feet. They had purchased the previous home for $1.35 million in 2015 and just sold it for $1.5 million, Variety reported. Gabrielle also owned a home in Woodland Hills, California, that she bought for $675,000 — and the couple also has another mansion in Miami Beach, one with 12,000 square feet. Wade bought that home in 2010 for $10.6 million, the report noted.

More pictures of Gabrielle Union in her lime swimsuit can be seen here.