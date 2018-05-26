Drake’s ‘Duppy Freestyle’ Is Reportedly A Pusha T Diss Track

The song is allegedly in response to Pusha T's 'Infrared.'

Drake has an album coming out this year, and he’s released a couple of singles to promote it, but none of them are like the song he just released, “Duppy Freestyle.” Drake posted the song on his Soundcloud and Youtube to the delight of his fans and based on the lyrics, many are speculating that the song is a diss against the rapper Pusha T.

As Spin reports, Pusha T recently released a song called “Infrared” on his new album Daytona, which takes shots at Cash Money Records, specifically Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Drake. The diss against Drake is a reference to the Toronto-born rapper’s previous beef with Meek Mill and the ghostwriting accusations that came from it.

“The lyric pennin’ equal to Trump’s winnin’

The bigger question is how the Russians did it

It was written like Nas

But it came from Quentin”

The name “Quentin” refers to Drake’s alleged ghostwriter Quentin Miller.

According to Spin, Pusha T and Drake’s beef actually stems from previous issues with Lil Wayne. In 2006, Pusha T accused Wayne of copying the Clipse, his rap group with Gene “No Malice” Thornton. Pusha T’s issue was that Wayne wore BAPE, a Japanese streetwear label on a Vibe Cover and in a video for the song “Hustler Musik.” Spin says that Clipse made the brand famous in the mid-2000s, so Wayne wearing it was seen as a problem. What made matters worse is that Wayne completely dismissed Thornton’s concerns in a Complex interview in 2006.

“You talking to the best,” Wayne said. “Talk to me like you’re talking to the best. I don’t see no f**kin’ Clipse. Come on man. Weezy, man. They had to do a song with us to get hot, B. ‘What Happened To That Boy?’ C’mon B. Don’t do that, dog.”

They have been going “back and forth” in songs ever since.

Pusha T called out Lil Wayne and Drake on a song called “Exodus” in 2012 where he ridiculed them for their turbulent contract negotiations. “Contract all f**ked up I guess that means you all f**ked up,” he raps. “You signed to one n**ga that signed to another n**ga that’s signed to three n**gas, now that’s bad luck.”

On “Duppy Freestyle,” Drake laments the fact that he has been helping people “get hot” and then they go behind his back and diss him. He also claims that he will be sending a check to Kanye West for his services. Pusha T is signed to GOOD Music, which is Kanye West’s label. As Vulture notes, he then seems to call out Pusha T directly, calling his rap pedigree into question and claiming that he was not in “the top 5” rappers in terms of talent on the GOOD Music roster.

There’s no word yet on whether Pusha T plans to respond to Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle.”