Best Netflix Series Of 2018

Here's what you need to binge on right now!

There is nothing quite like sitting down to a binge-worthy show on Netflix. So, here we have the top Netflix series of 2018 for you to enjoy right now.

While Netflix doesn’t release figures to the public on how well their series rank, judging by the amount of talk about shows on social media, one can gauge, to some degree, how well a Netflix series is doing. Based on that, let’s have a look at some of the most talked about series on Netflix — so far — for 2018.

‘Lost In Space’

This new release came out in April 2018 and was an instant success. Based on the original series from the 1960s, this remake made a lot of people happy.

This Netflix Original series is set 30 years into the future where space colonization is now a reality. The Robinson family are one of the groups selected to “make a new life for themselves in a better world.” However, the new colonists find themselves thrust into danger and must work together to fight for their new life.

While Netflix usually doesn’t reveal its ratings, it appears that Lost in Space was an exception to this rule. According to Digital Spy, 6.3 million U.S. viewers tuned in to watch this Netflix show within the first three days it aired. Of those, “almost 1.2 million people watched the series’ final episode during this period too.” So, if binge-worthy is what you are after in your Netflix series, Lost in Space might just top the bill for you.

Netflix

’13 Reasons Why’

13 Reasons Why is the latest new release of 2018 from Netflix on this list. The first season garnered both rave reviews and harsh criticism in relation to its portrayal of teen suicide.

Season 2 returns and delves into the lives of those around Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and discovers more dark secrets. Netflix’s synopsis of 13 Reasons Why reveals that Liberty High goes to trial in relation to Hannah’s death, but “someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed.”

While a lot of buzz has surrounded Season 2 of this Netflix series, according to PopSugar, the latest season only has a 32 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 1 has an 80 percent rating in comparison. The reasons given for the low rating include the inclusion of scenes for shock value as well as stating that Season 2 “loses track of what made it so interesting in the first season.” However, fans of the original series are still heading to Netflix in droves to binge on the show.

‘Santa Clarita Diet’

For those who watched Season 1 of Santa Clarita Diet, Season 2 managed to draw on the comical zombie concept of the original and expand it further. For those that didn’t enjoy Season 1, Season 2 is certainly worth a look as it managed to bring in larger laughs than the first and draw together the storyline more cohesively.

The premise of this show is simple, Sheila (Drew Barrymore) manages to contract the zombie virus and now needs to feed on human flesh. While Season 1 concentrated on how her life changes with his new condition, Season 2 delves into why she contracted the virus.

Robert Viglasky / Netflix

‘The Crown’

While not a new release for 2018, thanks to the recent royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, this Netflix series has become a big thing again. Also, Season 3 of The Crown is expected to drop in 2018.

Released in December of 2017, the synopsis for Season 1 of The Crown is below.

“The Crown tells the inside story of two of the most famous addresses in the world — Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street – and the intrigues, love lives and machinations behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. Two houses, two courts, one Crown.”

‘The Rain’

If you want something global in your Netflix series, The Rain is certainly worth a look. It dropped last month and tells the post-apocalyptic story of a virus that is transmitted via the rain. A small number of humans in Scandinavia manage to survive this disaster, and The Rain centers on two siblings that survived for many years in a bunker, one of which may hold the key to a cure. Once their food runs out, it is time for these siblings to venture out into the devastation of the world.

For those that have recently developed a penchant for international Netflix series thanks to shows like Dark and 3%, The Rain is certainly worth binging on.