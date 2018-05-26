‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actress Marci Miller Sings A Sweet Farewell To Cast & Fans On Instagram

With a short note on Instagram, Marci Miller summed up her feeling about leaving the cast and crew of 'Days of our Lives,' singing her exit for all to see.

Marci Miller has played Abigail (Deveraux) DiMera for the past two years on NBC’s Days of our Lives. When she first appeared on the show, viewers were taken aback by the vast difference between Miller and the previous actress in the role, Kate Mansi. Over time, Marci’s sweet style became apparent as she assumed the role of Chad DiMera’s wife.

Miller picked the role up right where Kate Mansi left it in 2016. In less than two years on Days, Miller earned a 2018 Daytime Emmy nomination for Best Actress. According to Soap Hub, Miller is now planning to pursue acting opportunities in both film and primetime television.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days of our Lives fans were stunned when they first heard that Marci Miller decided not to renew her NBC contract for the daytime drama, especially now that her character is in the “midst of such a huge storyline centered around Abby’s split personality disorder.”

Viewers of the show have grown to adore Chad and Abigail and now consider them to be a super couple. Days fans are relieved to hear that they will not have to witness the couple’s permanent split. Marci’s choice to walk away from the soap will not be the end of Chad and Abigail. The actress’s departure opens the door for Kate Mansi to return to NBC’s daytime programming. Kate Mansi has recently agreed to reprise her role as Abigail on Days of our Lives.

A girl in ????@vintageredeux clothing A post shared by Kate Mansi (@katemansi) on May 9, 2018 at 6:48am PDT

With a short note on Instagram, Marci Miller summed up her feeling about leaving the cast and crew on the set of Days. She made reference to how meaningful these past two years have been to her, as well as how loved she has felt. With a heart that is both heavy and light, Marci says goodbye as today was her final day on set.

The abrupt exit of Marci Miller has upset numerous fans who have now fully invested in her adaptation of Abigail DiMera. That being said, a majority of Days fans are ecstatic to have the original Abigail back on their favorite soap.

Although Miller has now finished filming, Days shoots their episodes far ahead of their broadcast dates. Her scenes will continue to air until fall. Although she will eventually disappear from the show, and Kate Mansi taking her place, GoldDerby predicts that “these multiple personalities could bring her back to the Emmys in 2019.”

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on NBC. Check your local listings for airtimes.