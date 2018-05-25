Hillary Clinton States There Is A ‘Crisis In Our Democracy’ During Harvard Ceremony

Hillary Clinton made it clear that she believes there is a 'crisis in our democracy.'

Hillary Clinton has been very vocal about her opinion of the current state of the United States of America. Following her loss in the 2016 presidential election, Clinton went quiet for quite some time. Now, she is back on the trail after Donald Trump and is trying to make as many waves as she possibly can.

In a recent speech during the ceremony at Harvard that awarded her the Ratcliffe Medal, Clinton had some harsh words for the current state of the country in her opinion, reports Fox News. For those who do not know what the Ratcliffe Medal is, it honors those who have made a major impact on society.

“Attempting to erase the line between fact and fiction, truth and reality is a core feature of authoritarianism. Right now we are living through a crisis in our democracy. There are certainly not tanks in the street but what is happening today goes to the heart of who we are as a nation. I say this not as a Democrat who lost an election, but an American afraid of losing a country.”

She also gave some ideas of how to help combat the issue that she sees in the United States. Clinton suggested that people can disagree with the way that the country is heading, but also stated that doing so respectfully was the way to go. Also, people can combat fake news and voting.

“It’s not easy to wade back into the fight, but that is what we must do.”

While the picture that Clinton painted with her words was not a pretty or optimistic one, she is still confident that the country can get back on track.

“I am optimistic about the future, because of how unbelievably tough we are proving to be.”

Hillary Clinton hits Fox News and Sinclair: They are "delivering propaganda" https://t.co/EIYLJx5Vhw pic.twitter.com/0IzevVS6IA — The Hill (@thehill) May 25, 2018

There is no question that the country is in a crisis right now in a few different ways. School shootings have become a normalcy in the country, while the rising cost of life, in general, has become a major concern as well. Despite the negativity surrounding Donald Trump, he has done things that have helped some of the issues in a big way.

No one will completely agree with Trump or Clinton, but they both present truths that need to be addressed.

Clinton may not have won the presidential election, but she still holds a lot of weight with many people. As long as she continues to promote a message of peace and respect, her grudge towards Trump will not cause more issues.