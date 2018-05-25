‘That 70s Show’ Star Topher Grace Says He’s Down For A Reboot

According to Grace, he'd 'do [a reboot] for sure,' but even if one isn't possible, he'd remain very open to reuniting with his fellow cast members, whom he still remains close with.

It was almost two decades ago to this date when That ’70s Show premiered on Fox and began showcasing the adventures of six typical teenagers from the fictional suburb of Point Place, Wisconsin, as they grew up in the mid- and late 1970s. Although Topher Grace received top billing as the oftentimes geeky and awkward lead character, Eric Forman, he left during the show’s eighth and final season and has notably been absent from some high-profile cast reunions. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t interested in a reboot of the popular sitcom, as he hinted in a recent interview.

While Grace had mainly focused on his role as former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke in the upcoming Spike Lee film BlacKkKlansman, the Hollywood Reporter also made sure to ask one question that many That ’70s Show fans had been asking since the show was canceled in 2006 – whether a reboot is possible and whether Grace be interested in participating in it. According to the 39-year-old actor, his days shooting That ’70s Show were a “very wonderful time” for everyone involved, and if a reboot were to be made, he’d “do it for sure.”

“We were all very close, having that experience every single day with each other. It was great to broadcast it out once a week, but, like, I’m still great friends with those guys,” said Grace.

Comparing the idea of bringing back the cast of That ’70s Show for a reboot to a high school reunion, Topher Grace said that he doubts that the sitcom that helped make him a star would be rebooted, as it would be “so hard to bring that crew together.” But he added that he’d nonetheless want to reunite with the cast even if “no one ever saw it,” as it would still be fun to spend some time with them “for a week or something.”

Grace also commented on the rape allegations made against fellow That ’70s Show cast member Danny Masterson, who played rebellious slacker Steven Hyde for the entirety of the show’s eight-season run. He explained that he chose not to say anything as it might have appeared as if he was defending Masterson but admitted that he was never aware of any wrongdoing on his onscreen best friend’s part.

“The truth is I never saw any of that stuff. I was, of that cast, the most boring. So when it came to going out after the show and partying, I just was boring.”

This isn’t the first time Topher Grace has said that he’d be fine with a That ’70s Show reboot, as he made similar comments about possibly reuniting with the old gang in a 2017 interview with People. But while he’s often been conspicuous in his absence when some or most of the main cast members would reunite, Grace has often shot down rumors that he didn’t get along well with his That ’70s Show colleagues, telling Broadway.com in 2015 that he’s still “close with all of them,” and that he felt “bummed” that he wasn’t able to attend one particular mini-reunion for a Fox special.