Ayesha Curry Calls Out Pushy Fan For Bumping Into Her Pregnant Belly After Game 5

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry, is calling out an overly-enthusiastic Houston Rockets fan for bumping into her following Golden State’s loss of Game 5 Thursday night in Houston. Curry is currently eight months pregnant with her third child with her husband, whose team has made it to the finals of the Western Conference games. Curry was attending the game in support of her husband, despite the team’s loss.

According to TMZ, Curry is saying that she was involved in a physical altercation of sorts with a fan just moments before her husband’s team lost the game on May 24. Curry says a Rockets fan and heckler bumped into her belly. In a video shot Thursday night in Houston, the fan can be heard talking smack and heckling while holding a cigarette. Ayesha then took the opportunity to turn the tables on the fan and grabbed the fan’s cigarette and flicked it in his direction.

Curry then responded to a Twitter user who posted just a 30-second video showing part of the altercation with the fan trash-talking her and her father-in-law, Dell, after the game.

Curry wrote, “The fact that you have the audacity to post this after this man bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote ‘doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?’ And continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera is beyond me…but This is America’ right.”

In the video, the fan is heard yelling, “Ayesha! We’re going to beat y’all at home [in Game 6 on Saturday]. Sorry, it’s Houston time. It’s Houston time,” the fan starts in.

Curry appears to brush off the fan but they then continue to torment Curry yelling at her again saying, “Look at her. She’s all bitter and sour. She’s all bitter and sour. Look at her! She’s being all rude.”

Rockets fan trash talks Ayesha Curry post game pic.twitter.com/Uo5X17Ccx3 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) May 25, 2018

Dell, Curry’s father-in-law who was nearby, appears to have had enough of the fan and stops to turn toward him. The fan, however, continues on and begins to trash-talk him as well. The video ends with Ayesha walking in the fan’s direction.

Later on Friday, Curry addressed the altercation in more detail in a series of tweets.