Reggie Bush Weighs In On NFL’s Anthem Policy, ‘Can’t Take Away People’s First Amendment’

Reggie Bush had some harsh words for President Donald Trump regarding the NFL's anthem policy.

Reggie Bush is a former football star for the USC Trojans and played in the NFL for 11 years. He was expected to become a superstar following a huge college career, but unfortunately, injuries derailed what should have been a special professional tenure.

Following the new rule that the NFL has passed surrounding the national anthem issue, Bush has decided to speak out. It is clear that he is not happy with the new rule, but he is especially unhappy with President Donald Trump. Bush had some harsh words for the president of the United States.

Trump originally made these comments about the players kneeling during the national anthem.

“You have to stand proudly for the national anthem, or you shouldn’t be playing. You shouldn’t be there. Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

It didn’t take long for Bush to respond to the bold statement from the president, per a 247 Sports report.

“You can’t take away people’s First Amendment [rights], of course. Of course, it’s a big deal. Trump [doesn’t] understand a lot. I think that’s one of the things.”

He continued on talking about Trump, stating that the President should be worrying more about the country than the NFL.

“I think he should focus on leading our country. Doing a better job at what he’s been doing, because right now a lot of people don’t have faith in him, because of lies, deceitful things that come out of his mouth on a consistent basis. I think he can do a better job of that.”

Reggie Bush to President Trump: Stay in Your Lane https://t.co/h7E9HpCXWh — TMZ (@TMZ) May 25, 2018

Bush finished off his comments about Trump talking about North Korea and the things that are more important than Trump’s assault on football.

“He’s got enough on his plate. He’s dealing with North Korea stuff, he’s got to deal with the unemployment stuff, there’s so much that’s on his plate, especially when you’re the leader of the free world. There’s a lot that he needs to focus on. Football is not one of those things. I believe in staying in your lane. I’ve never seen a President literally try to dictate to a professional sport of what they should and should not do.”

Trump certainly has brought on a big war with NFL players and some owners. He has received quite a bit of criticism from different players and even personalities in other leagues. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has also come out in opposition to Trump and the anthem rule change.

All of that being said, the biggest storyline heading into Week 1 of the NFL season will be finding out which players will stay in the locker room and which players will stand for the anthem. It’s sad that the league has come to that being the lead story, but this is where we’re at right now.