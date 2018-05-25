NBA Rumors: Spurs Teammate Says Kawhi Leonard Wants To Stay In San Antonio

Danny Green, a teammate of Kawhi Leonard's, says that the star wants to remain with the San Antonio Spurs.

Kawhi Leonard has been mentioned in hundreds of rumors already since the San Antonio Spurs’ season ended. There have been reports that he wants to force his way out of San Antonio, while other reports have hinted that he wants to remain with the Spurs. Now, his own teammate has come out and added fuel to the fire that Leonard could end up returning to San Antonio next season.

Danny Green, who has been Leonard’s teammate throughout his entire career, stated that he thinks Leonard wants to stay in San Antonio.

It was a rough 2017-18 season for the relationship between Leonard and the Spurs. He was only able to play in nine games due to injury issues, although it seemed that the organization did not believe that was the reason for Leonard missing games.

Head coach Gregg Popovich had a statement earlier this year on Leonard’s health.

“You’ll have to ask Kawhi and his group that question. So far, they say that he’s not ready to go. So we can’t do anything until that happens. Then, we would have to decide what’s going on from there. But that’s the first thing that has to happen.”

Popovich has referred to Leonard’s “group” often this season. That may not be something to read into, but he might think that some of Leonard’s inner circle are leading the young star in the wrong direction. Leonard certainly seemed to be ready to play late in the season and in the playoffs, but the star continually said he was not able to play.

San Antonio has built their roster around Leonard. They do have LaMarcus Aldridge, who was one of the top players in the league this season. If they were to deal Leonard, they would likely be open to a couple of different kinds of trade packages.

On one hand, the Spurs could look to acquire a lot of young talent and picks. San Antonio could also consider trading Leonard for players that will help the team win now, while also re-signing Aldridge. There are going to be plenty of intriguing options for the Spurs this offseason, but welcoming Leonard back is likely their top choice should the two sides be able to figure things out.

Expect to hear plenty more about Leonard as the offseason gets underway. His name is going to be the most talked about name in trade rumors all offseason long, although at least one of his teammates thinks he will end up being back in San Antonio in 2018-19.