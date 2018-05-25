‘Days Of Our Lives’ May 25: Donovan Sisters Duel Over Brady, Mateo Kills Miguel, Warned Before Chloe’s Rescue

Today's May 25 episode of 'Days of Our Lives' added an air of suspense as we wait for Brady to make a decision between Theresa and Eve. The wait is over.

The time has finally arrived on Days of Our Lives for Gabi (Camila Banus) to be released from prison. Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) has come to wait with her as the judge overturns her sentence and the paperwork is filed. Lucas tells Gabi that he believes Chloe was kidnapped and fills her in on John and Paul’s rescue mission.

Justin calls Lucas and Days viewers rejoice with Gabi as we hear that she will, in fact, soon be a free woman. Lucas leaves the room to inquire about the paperwork. Gabi is in the process of thanking God for hearing her prayers when her assailant, Diane, enters the room. At this point, it is unclear whether or not Gabi will endure any more injuries.

Days of Our Lives viewers watched on the edge of their seats today, waiting to see how Brady (Eric Martsolf) would receive Theresa’s advances. He called Eve (Kassie DePaiva) to apologize for his confusion, claiming that he still loves her, he just doesn’t know what to do. Eve admits that she understands but isn’t going to be patient. Patience isn’t her strong suit.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) makes a trip out to see Eve, letting her know that there is someone on her side. Maggie wants to see them together and is rooting that Brady will make the right decision and choose Eve. She is concerned for Brady since Theresa is impulsive and unpredictable. Maggie believes that Eve and Brady are good for each other and implores Eve to fight for him.

Theresa (Jen Lilley) has spent the morning looking at the ducks with her son Tate. She appears in the room as Brady is hanging up with Eve.

Theresa begs Brady to “do the kind thing” and let Eve go. She believes that Brady claimed to be taking his time in deciding because Eve was present the night before. Theresa is clueless that their relationship has actually become strong since she has been gone, or she refuses to admit it. As Theresa and Brady are in the midst of a discussion, Marlena (Deidre Hall) comes into the room to let Brady know that Paul and John have left on a mission to rescue Chloe.

Theresa disappears from the room to make a phone call, warning Mateo that he will soon have adversaries. Mateo has recently walked into Chloe’s room to find that she has Miguel’s phone in her hand. When asked, Miguel lied to Mateo stating that Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) had taken it away from him. Mateo knows that Miguel has lied to him and kills him right in front of Chloe. He leaves the room to prepare for Paul and John’s arrival.

Mateo has cleared Miguel’s dead body of his phone and gun, however, Chloe finds a knife under his belt. When John and Paul get to Chloe’s room, they find it empty. As they are looking around, Mateo enters. He holds them at gunpoint. Unfortunately for John and Paul, they have lost the element of surprise.

https://t.co/eZwpQbu4sA Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Dangerous Rescue Mission Ahead – John and Paul Rush to Save Chloe In Mexico pic.twitter.com/PWtLkLjoHn — SoapCrush (@SoapCrush) May 15, 2018

Back at the Kiriakis mansion, Brady sits down to talk to Marlena about his feelings for both Theresa and Eve. He claims that there is history with Theresa that he cannot ignore, most of all their son Tate. He admits that he is fully in love with Eve and that he is not ready to end their relationship. Marlena suggests that he think his decision through but warns him not to take too long.

As usually happens on Days of Our Lives, Theresa overhears Brady and Marlena talking from just outside the door. She runs to Eve to confront her, calling Eve selfish. Theresa claims that Brady doesn’t need time, he wants to be with her. Theresa tells Eve that she should just step aside to save Brady the agony of wanting to do the right thing. She used Eve’s past family history to try to guilt her into giving up on Brady.

Theresa claims that if Eve interferes with her relationship with Brady, she will be taking away Tate’s chance of having both of his parents under the same roof. She asks, “Do you want to waste your time on a lost cause? We have a child together.”

As Eve is preparing to fight back, Brady walks into the room. He wasn’t expecting to see Theresa, however, he is pleased that they are both together. Brady has made a decision regarding the Donovan sisters. Days of Our Lives fans will have to wait for next week to hear what he has come up with.