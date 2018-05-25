Bathing Suit-Clad Scheana Marie Spotted With Robby Hayes & Dating Rumors Hit A Fever Pitch

The 'Vanderpump Rules' beauty is in paradise with a 'BIP' star.

Scheana Marie seems to have moved on from Rob Valletta—with another guy named Rob. The Vanderpump Rules star was spotted vacationing in paradise with Bachelor in Paradise alum Robby Hayes. TMZ posted pics of the reality TV duo as they hooked up in Hawaii months after rumors about their relationship first surfaced.

Scheana and Robby were photographed as they walked hand in hand through the surf in Oahu earlier this week. The reality stars showed off their beach-ready bods, with Scheana sporting a striped one-piece bathing suit with the words “Living my best life” on it and Robby in a pair of bright printed swim trunks.

There have been rumors about Scheana Marie and Robby Hayes dating ever since Scheana posted a photo of the two on her Instagram in March. The reality stars promptly squashed the rumors and said they were “just friends.” In March, Scheana spoke with Us Weekly.

“You know, we are very good friends. We have been for about a year now. Every time I’m in L.A., he’s one of the first people I call to hang out with and we get each other. We’re in the same world, so it’s very easy to relate with one another. He lives on the West Side, I’m actually going to be moving there this summer, so yeah just very good friends.”

Robby Hayes also chimed in on the dating rumors, describing Scheana as “amazing. ” But he made it clear the Vanderpump Rules star is strictly in the friend zone.

“[Scheana] has quickly become my best friend in L.A. since moving to the city,” Robby told Us. “We’ve been taking trips together, working together and spending a lot more time with each other, especially when we find ourselves in the same city between our busy schedules.”

PHOTOS: @Scheana Marie and @RobbyHHayes are adding fuel to those relationship rumors ???????????? https://t.co/M4sApPvMYR — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) May 23, 2018

But two months later, Scheana and Robby appear to be more than just friends as they hold hands on the beach.

Scheana Marie has had a busy dating life. For years, Vanderpump Rules fans saw her relationship with Michael Shay unfold. Scheana and Shay married in 2014 at Lisa Vanderpump’s mansion, but the marriage crumbled quickly. After Scheana and Mike split in 2017, she jumped into a relationship with boyfriend Rob Valletta. Scheana seemed head over heels for Rob, and during the recent Vanderpump Rules reunion, she revealed that he broke her heart. Scheana Marie also vowed that she planned to stay single for a long time.

As for Hayes, reality TV fans first got to know him when he appeared as a suitor on the 12th season of ABC’s The Bachelorette. Robby was the runner-up on JoJo Fletcher’s season of the show. He went on to star in Bachelor in Paradise where he struck up a romance with fellow franchise star Amanda Stanton. Hayes and Stanton split a few months later, and it was not on good terms.

As for those Scheana-Robby shippers who really want to see this romance happen, Hayes never ruled out a future romance with his L.A. bestie.

“Whether we have moved on from our unsuccessful love stories on television to our own is still up in the air,” Robby said of Scheana.