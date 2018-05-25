‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Released From Prison

Dance Moms reality star Abby Lee Miller made her return to the real world on Friday, May 25 and according to E! was released from prison after being sentenced to one year behind bars on fraud charges.

Upon her release, Miller excitedly made a swift and prompt return to social media Friday afternoon posting to her Instagram page. Grinning from ear to ear donning a black shirt and pointing to her wristwatch, Miller captioned the post writing.

“TIMES UP!!!! ‘Free at last, Free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last.’ Martin Luther King Jr. #abbylee #abbyleemiller #abbyleeisfree #free #freedom #dancemoms.”

The black and white photo marks Miller’s official return to society after Miller spent eight and a half months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of concealing bankruptcy assets, as well as not reporting an international monetary transaction. Miller was transferred to a halfway house on March 27, where she was expected to serve the remainder of her 12-month sentence.

However, unbeknownst to Miller, whose weight and health have been ongoing concerns, on April 17, Miller was forced to undergo involuntary surgery for a multi-level laminectomy that led to her being diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, according to RadarOnline.

Following that April surgery, Miller posted a picture of herself on her Instagram propped up in her hospital bed with a very touching caption that said, “So much gratitude and love for those who listened, those who looked deeper and those who leapt into action.” She also wrote on her Instagram photo from her hospital bed, “So much more I wish I could say……about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others. Thanks for[prayers].”

The rare and fast-growing cancer affects the lymph nodes. Since her preliminary diagnosis, Miller has been in the hospital, updating her fans through an Instagram page of her health status and subsequent release throughout the week.

Miller was sentenced to approximately one year and a day in prison back in May 2017 along with being fined $40,000 and forced to pay a $120,000 judgment. The 51-year-old began serving her sentence in July 2017 at the FCI Victorville prison. After being moved to the halfway house in March, Miller’s release date was moved up from June 21 to May 25.

While Miller’s early release is considered to be a huge victory, the former reality television star now has a lifelong battle with cancer to deal with.