Kit Harington & Rose Leslie, Everyone’s Favorite ‘GoT’ Couple, Set June Date To Walk Down Aisle

The two have been engaged since September 2017.

Cue the wedding bells!

Everyone’s favorite Game of Thrones couple, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, have officially announced their wedding date. According to the BBC, the duo will be saying “I do” on June 23. As Jon Snow was named “King of the North” in the popular HBO series, it’s only fitting that the actor who plays him and his bride-to-be should be wed in an actual castle. Leslie’s father, Sebastian Leslie, is a councilman who owns a castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, which is where the couple has decided to exchange vows.

The couple met while filming the second season of the series in 2012 and officially announced their engagement in September 2017 via The Times newspaper. Fans all over the world fell in love with the Jon Snow and Ygritte love story. Jon Snow was a newly-minted member of the Night’s Watch, and Ygritte was the Wildling who dared him to approach her with her famous one-liner, “You know nothing Jon Snow.” The actors had such an amazing chemistry on screen that it was not at all surprising when fans found out that the two took that chemistry off screen and ultimately fell in love in real life. According to Harington, it was “easy to fall in love” with his fiancée.

“If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love,” the actor gushed to Vogue Italia in 2016.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are officially getting married on June 23rd, 2018! pic.twitter.com/DCwX9lTaJf — Kit Harington (@Kit_Haringtcn) May 25, 2018

Fans quickly took to Twitter to express their excitement once the date was revealed. One fan is even going as far as to call the upcoming marriage, “the second royal wedding.”

The second royal wedding – Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s – is in less than a month ???? — Sam Flynn (@sammyflynn) May 25, 2018

Since announcing their engagement, the actors have found it quite difficult to actually plan their wedding. Harington has his Game of Thrones commitments while Leslie was busy with her show, CBS legal drama, The Good Fight. The actress opened up to E! News in March and admitted that the distance between them whilst filming does require some finesse when it comes to figuring out wedding details, but “for the most part we agreed on most things,” she said.

Indeed Harington’s GoT commitments are very much front and center as fans wait to see what Jon Snow’s fate will be as a huge piece of his heritage was revealed in the Season 7 finale. The cast and crew have not revealed any hints or clues as to what is to come, but we can already assume that it is going to be epic.

Harington has admitted that he would love for all of the series cast and crew to attend his upcoming nuptials and his co-star, Emilia Clarke, recently told Vanity Fair, “Their wedding is going to be siiiiick.”