‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday, May 25: Jack Resigns In Anger And Hilary Gets Egg On Her Face

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, May 25 features several life-changing events as people in Genoa City shake things up as they make some unexpected choices.

Billy (Jason Thompson) handed out popcorn to employees at Jabot, and Jack (Peter Bergman) sneered as he watched his brother welcome the company to a new era. Jack throws some shade at his brother, but Billy doesn’t let it throw him.

Later, Billy tested a fragrance on a blindfolded Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). She didn’t like it. Neither did Billy, and he decided to ax it. However, there’s just one problem. The fragrance is John Abbott’s signature perfume. Jack fumed when he found out, and the two had a major difference of agreement at Jabot. Things nearly got physical as the Abbott brothers got worked up over the scent.

Jack decided that perhaps he shouldn’t question John Abbott’s real son, so he tried to get his son Kyle (Michael Mealor) to team up with him so that they could strike out on their own. Then, Jack marched in and resigned from Jabot, but shocker… Kyle betrayed Jack and stayed at the cosmetics company. Billy asked Jack to say, but Jack didn’t listen.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) booked a trip to Miami, but she didn’t have anybody do go with her. She asked Devon (Bryton James), but he had to stay. Then she asked Lily (Christel Khalil), but Lily has to stay home for the pro and Memorial Day celebrations. Finally, Abby took yet another chance on Arturo (Jason Canela) when she invited him to go on her Miami vacation. He regretted turning her down for the New Hope benefit, so he said yes to Miami especially since he has family there. She let him know there will be two rooms. Of course, will they use two rooms? That seems unlikely.

Finally, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) went viral for all the wrong reasons. She told a story about being the prom queen. Unfortunately for the Queen of GC Buzz, the real prom queen stepped up to dispute Hilary’s version of events. Hilary spun a sad tale about her life growing up, and ultimately Devon felt for his ex-wife.

Shauna met Lily and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) at Hamilton Winters and chose a gown from the selection of beautiful options Hilary surprised her with. Lily managed to embarrass Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) when she took too many pictures of him and Shauna (Camryn Hamm) before they headed off to prom together.

