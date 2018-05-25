Josiah Duggar And Lauren Swanson Push Wedding Date Back Six Months

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson announced their engagement earlier this year. He is the third Duggar son to be engaged and was supposed to walk down the aisle in just a few weeks. Fans were shocked when the couple announced they were getting married because they had only been courting for a short time prior to the happy news.

The wedding date for Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson was reportedly supposed to be June 30. That is roughly six weeks away, but it looks like that is no longer in the cards. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson pushed their wedding date back six months. It appears that the new date for their nuptials will be December 31. While the reason behind their decision to postpone has not been made clear, there are plenty of theories from both Duggar fans and critics.

One of the major speculations surrounding the wedding being pushed back is Josiah Duggar having cold feet. He is the son who courted Marjorie Jackson for a few months before calling things off and never discussing the breakup. While he has posted several sweet messages to Lauren Swanson since beginning their journey toward the altar, the wedding being moved back six months is surprising. Generally, the Duggars push their weddings up, not back.

There has also been speculation that Lauren Swanson may have wanted more time to plan her wedding, and to get things right. Josiah Duggar has plenty of brothers and sisters to choose from when it comes to the bridal party, but two of them are expecting children this summer. Fans are wondering if Kendra Caldwell or Jinger Duggar will be at the wedding. If they are, that could explain the date being moved back as both are heavily pregnant and ready to give birth in the next few months.

Counting On could also play a role in why things were pushed back. The series generally covers the nuptials, with them usually being in a special episode on their own. With everything that has happened over the last few months, the production crew may have needed to wait to become available for the filming of the wedding. As of now, the show will remain on the air, and the Duggar family will continue to shares their lives with fans.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are the next big couple for the family, and fans are here for it.