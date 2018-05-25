Scheana Marie Called Out For Mistreating Lisa Vanderpump; Could She Be Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Scheana Marie is under fire on Twitter.

Scheana Marie is under fire on Twitter after the conclusion of Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

After being seen groveling over actor Robert Parks-Valletta before taking aim at Lala Kent’s “materialistic” relationship with Randall Emmett, Scheana was accused of being extremely jealous of Kent by a fan who told her she should be fired from the Bravo TV reality show.

“Could you be anymore jealous of LaLa?! I hope you get voted off the show,” the fan wrote, adding that Scheana loses friends after each season of the show.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Scheana Marie’s friendships with Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney came to an end after the show’s fifth season and after the show’s sixth season, she was seen at odds with both Lala Kent and Jax Taylor. That said, Scheana isn’t worried about losing her role on the show and told the fan she isn’t going anywhere.

After seeing what Scheana had to say, another fan took aim at the SUR Restaurant waitress and slammed her for her poor treatment of Lisa Vanderpump, who gave her a job at the restaurant years ago and added her to the cast of her spinoff.

“Considering how you’ve treated her and her restaurant, [Lisa Vanderpump] could very easily vote you off her island!!” the person said.

In response to the fan, Scheana acted as if she done nothing wrong to Vanderpump. However, judging by her friendship with Brandi Glanville, many would disagree.

Because Lisa Vanderpump has provided Scheana Marie with so many opportunities in her life, many believe she should be loyal to her and have her back. Unfortunately, despite the horrible things that Brandi Glanville has said, and continues to say, Scheana has made an effort to be friends with the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and has even flaunted the friendship on her social media pages.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Glanville has been at war with Vanderpump in the press and on social media for the past few years and in recent months, Glanville has been blaming Vanderpump for her financial issues, suggesting that Vanderpump’s role in a lawsuit against her has cost her thousands of dollars and done damage to her children’s future.

Glanville has even made a habit of calling Vanderpump “Vanderc**t” but that has not caused Scheana to have any ill will at all towards Glanville and she continues to spend time with her.