‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, May 28: Victor Repeats The Past And ‘Shick’ Faces Opposition

Who is opposed to Nick and Sharon?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, May 28 focus on so many memories and plenty of drama in Genoa City as residents mark Memorial Day.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will get a shocking reminder of her dad’s ruthlessness when she realizes Victor’s (Eric Braeden) new plan for her brother, Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) return to Newman Enterprises. Victoria shocked Sharon (Sharon Case) by being all for her brother’s return to the family business, but she may soon regret welcoming Nick back with open arms.

Guess who’s job Victor plans for Nick to take? Victoria’s. Everybody knows how that will end. Not well. Plus, where does Abby (Melissa Ordway) fit into all this? For that matter, where does Abby’s mom Ashley (Eileen Davidson) fit in? Sure, she’s somewhat focused on Jabot these days, but for now, Ashley says she remains committed to Newman and her job there.

It seems Victor never learns that nothing good comes from pitting his children against each other, and yet, he continues to repeat the past in hopes that something changes. Perhaps this time it will? Doubtful. Overall, Victor causes issues on Monday, according to She Knows Soaps, which probably doesn’t come as a huge surprise.

Now that Nick and Sharon are OFFICIALLY together again…we’re flashing back to some of our favorite #Shick moments. What’s yours? #FBF Photo Credit: https://t.co/ghNW2xvTEZ pic.twitter.com/zfRksThNfG — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 25, 2018

Jack (Peter Bergman) confronts Kyle (Michael Mealor) over his betrayal. He fully expected his son to follow him and hand in his resignation at Jabot. However, Kyle needs the work, apparently. Plus, he’s still working multiple angles. Did Jack forget that mere weeks ago he and Kyle were enemies?

It seems this father and son duo may be splitting up just as Nick and Victor are patching things back up. Genoa City might be no fun without some type of ongoing family drama, and there’s no shortage of that.

Speaking of drama, not everybody is happy about Nick and Sharon’s choice to make a go of things… again. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) knows, and she wasn’t so thrilled with the news. Victor at least said he thought it was great, but he wanted to get on Nick’s good side. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) wasn’t at all happy about it. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) got an eyeful, but she wasn’t too surprised despite the fact that she’s jaded about the possibility of a lasting future for Nick and Sharon.

Who does that leave? Perhaps Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) finds out, but it seems like the precocious tween will be thrilled to hear her parents are finally back together after all these years. However, somebody is opposed to the reunion. Will it be enough to keep them apart?