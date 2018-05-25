Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Flaunts Chiseled Abs After Gym Workout

The bombshell wife of action star Jason Statham is fit after giving birth to her first child last year.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s flat abs were on display in paparazzi photos published by the Daily Mail (see below) as she was snapped leaving a West Hollywood gym on May 24. The former Victoria’s Secret supermodel and wife of action star Jason Statham looked sporty in a black crop top and matching black tights.

The British bombshell has been working out and getting back in shape after giving birth to son Jack in June 2017. Huntington-Whiteley also recently launched her own swimsuit line called the Rosie for Autograph collection.

Naturally, Rosie models the bikinis and swimsuits herself despite having given birth less than a year ago. Huntington-Whiteley quickly regained her lean, athletic pre-baby body thanks to a dairy- and gluten-free diet that limits sugar and alcohol.

‘I Genuinely Love Exercise’

While Rosie, 31, admits her diet is strict, she said it has done wonders for her skin and makes her feel great.

“I can feel it in my skin, I can feel it in my body,” Huntington-Whiteley told Glamour. “I feel strong and I feel energized.”

The leggy 5-foot-9 blonde beauty is also an exercise fiend who works out almost every day, alternating between Pilates, yoga workouts, and calisthenics.

“I’m one of those people who genuinely loves exercise,” Rosie told Women’s Health. “Whenever my day allows it, I’ll be at the gym by 9 a.m. I’m always active.”

It helps that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s husband, martial-arts star Jason Statham, is also a workout fanatic who hits the gym daily.

Huntington-Whiteley said she tries to avoid starvation diets, opting instead to focus on eating unprocessed foods, lean proteins, lots of vegetables, and drinking plenty of water to keep her skin and body hydrated.

That doesn’t mean Rosie doesn’t enjoy her favorite treats, which include french fries, bread, cheese, and bacon.

“I’m certainly not going to chow down on a massive bowl of pasta the night before a lingerie shoot, but I never want to be the girl looking miserable pushing a salad around my plate or nibbling on a celery stalk,” she said.

Huntington-Whiteley said her usual daily routine involves drinking a liter of water right after she wakes up and then getting a gym workout. Her breakfast usually consists of three hard-boiled eggs and avocado toast (a healthy, high-protein, high-fat combo).

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Jan 8, 2018 at 9:04am PST

Rosie also is a fan of juicing, which allows her to combine fresh vegetables and fruits. Her lunches and dinners usually feature fresh salads, vegetables, and high-quality proteins, especially fish and chicken.

“I try to incorporate lots of lean protein like fish and chicken with fresh salads and vegetables,” Huntington-Whiteley said. “For the past year, I’ve laid off the red meat a little as I’m convinced it was making me feel heavy and sluggish.”