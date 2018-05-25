‘The Voice’ Winner Brynn Cartelli Talks About Her Win, Her Future, And Her Friendship With Kelly Clarkson

Brynn Cartelli is the youngest "The Voice" winner in history.

“I’m in complete shock,” said The Voice winner Brynn Cartelli, who — at 15 years old — became the youngest winner of the show in history.

In an exclusive interview with this writer, Cartelli went on to say that she was “thrilled” to be part of the winner’s circle but didn’t think much about the impact of what all she was doing while it was going on.

Fans of the show were, no doubt, dazzled by Cartelli’s performances throughout the entire season, where she sang songs that varied in genre, from Sia’s “Unstoppable” to “Skyfall” by Adele. Cartelli, who was on Team Kelly Clarkson, showed what she was capable of when she duetted with her famous judge and mentor for “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” which was originally done by 1980s pop band Crowded House.

But The Voice winner said that her judge and mentor gave her some invaluable advice during the competition. “Have fun, and enjoy your time for however long it lasts,” she said.

The 15-year-old Massachusetts native also said that she was “pleasantly surprised” about how close she got to Kelly Clarkson through the course of the competition and felt that her mentor taught her “a lot” in the short time that she was on The Voice.

The Voice winner performed an original song during the season finale, called “Walk My Way,” which was written by modern pop maven Julia Michaels. Cartelli then sang a medley of songs with Michaels, which included her Grammy-nominated smash hit “Issues” and new single “Jump” (feat. Triple Redd).

I still can’t believe I won. This is absolutely crazy. I promise to work hard and get music out to y’all ASAP! I love you. So much. ❤️ @NBCTheVoice has changed my life forever pic.twitter.com/2dG6fb7DKF — Brynn Cartelli (@BrynnCartelli) May 23, 2018

To date, no winner on The Voice has gone on to mega-mainstream success — especially compared with the likes of its more infamous progenitor, American Idol, who “broke” the careers of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and Chris Daughtry, amongst many others.

But Cartelli said that she isn’t letting that little hurdle get her down. “I’m just ready,” she said. “I want to do as much as I can — I’m young, and I want to get out there while I still can.”

Cartelli, however, can take comfort in knowing that the first signs of success are knocking at her door. Her new single, “Walk My Way,” has already hit #2 on the iTunes charts. She is also Season 14’s most-streamed artist in Apple Music and hit the iTunes Overall Top 10 singles chart four times this season.

thank you @juliamichaels for giving me ‘Walk My Way’ — i absolutely LOVED performing and recording it, you are so talented. thank you @kelly_clarkson for every thing you’ve done to help me so far. You have inspired and shaped me into the artist I am today. ???????? #TeamBrynn pic.twitter.com/xj6P0WDbBE — Brynn Cartelli (@BrynnCartelli) May 22, 2018

At the end of the day, though, The Voice winner is still just a kid at heart: when asked how her friends in school reacted to her win, she said, “they freaked out — in a good way, though!”

Amy Feinstein, Emily Hutchinson, and Victoria Miller contributed to this story.